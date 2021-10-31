BARNESVILLE, Ohio — Fourth-seeded Barnesville (9-1) turned two early turnovers into 14 points to defeat No. 13 seed Coal Grove 36-6 Saturday night in the Ohio Division VI, Region 23 high school football playoffs at Shamrock Stadium.
Spencer Bliss recovered a fumble on the Hornets’ third play, setting up Owyn Wise’s touchdown run for a 6-0 lead with 10:19 left in the first quarter. On the third snap of Coal Grove’s next possession, Wise intercepted a pass, leading to Bliss’ 7-yard TD run for a 14-0 lead.
Coal Grove (5-5) pulled within 14-6 on a 7-yard touchdown run by Chase Hall. The Shamrocks responded with a 56-yard halfback pass from Bliss to Chase Conner for a touchdown to make it 20-6. S.J. Hannahs added a touchdown run and a 29-yard scoring pass to Conner to set the score.
Hannahs was 10 for 12 for 142 yards passing. Wise carried 14 times for 85 yards. Hall finished with 129 yards on 22 attempts.
Barnesville entertains No. 12 KIPP Columbus (7-4), which defeated No. 5 Symmes Valley 16-13, at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round.
Volleyball
PARKERSBURG WINS MSAC: No. 2 seed and host Parkersburg defeated top seed George Washington 20-25, 25-16, 15-12 in the championship game of the Mountain State Athletic Conference volleyball tournament.
In the semifinals, the Big Reds rallied Huntington High 23-25, 25-17, 15-5, and the Patriots took down Hurricane 25-8, 25-19.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
