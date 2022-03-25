MAN — The Buffalo and Man high school softball teams probably haven’t seen the last of each other.
The Class A sectional rivals met on a chilly Friday night as the home-standing Billies came away with a 3-2 win over the Bison.
Man All-State pitcher Morgan Cooper picked up the win as the junior hurler went seven innings and allowed two runs on two hits with 14 strikeouts and one walk.
Jacklynn Barnett’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth put Man on top 2-1 and ended up being the difference.
Man added another run in the inning on freshman catcher Zoey Jackson’s RBI double to right, making it 3-1.
Down two, Buffalo made it interesting in the top of the seventh.
Senior shortstop Abby Darnley ripped a long shot to left center, forcing Man left fielder Olivia Ramsey to range deep to the fence. The ball squirted out of the outreached glove of Ramsey and Darnley raced past second base on her way to third. The relay throw went past Man third baseman Ashlee Tomblin to the fence, allowing Darnley to score, making it a 3-2 ballgame. Darnley was credited with a triple and then scored on the error.
Darnley, last year’s captain of the Class A All-State team and a Marshall University commit, had given the Bison a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as she rocked a Cooper fastball and sent it into the trees beyond the left-field fence for a solo home run.
Darnley was Buffalo’s only base runner, also walking in the fourth and reaching safely all three times.
Cooper was able to retire the last three Buffalo batters to end the game.
Man improved to 2-0 on the season while Buffalo dropped to 3-4. The Bison were coming off a pair of wins — 15-1 over Cross Lanes Christian on Tuesday and 3-2 over Williamstown on Thursday, both at home.
Man coach Randy Epperly said he was pleased with the win over a quality team.
Man and Buffalo are no strangers to each other, having met in last year’s Class A sectional championship game with the Billies winning 3-0 at home.
The two teams, who have a rematch on April 15 at Buffalo, could also meet again in this year’s sectionals. Tough sectional foes Sherman and Tug Valley also await, along with Tolsia and Van.
“Buffalo always plays well against us,” Epperly said. “To be honest, we played pretty well too. That was just a good high school softball game. We hit the ball hard. We probably had seven or eight good hard hits but some were right at them. We’ve only played two games but I’m happy so far. Everyone up and down the lineup contributed. That’s the main thing. Our pitching was good and it’s always good.”
For Barnett, a sophomore, it was her first varsity home run. In fact, according to her parents, it might have been her first at any level.
“She’s been hitting the ball hard at practice,” Epperly said. “I knew that she would get a couple of them this year. She’s a good hitter.”
Alex Hill suffered the loss for the Bison. She pitched six innings and gave up three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
Cooper and Baylee Muncy added two hits each for Man. McKinlee Cline and Trista Marcum had one hit each.
“It was a really good game,” Buffalo coach Bill Rasnake said. “We know anytime we go up against Mo [Morgan Cooper] we have to score some runs. She’s really good. We’ve been working all week on the pitching machine and we had it cranked up high to try to offset that speed. Our pitcher pitched really good tonight but she made two mistakes and those pitches hurt us really bad, one of them being the home run. We hope this is a good building experience for our team.”
The game started an hour late as Buffalo reportedly had transportation issues.
Man is scheduled to return to action at home Monday against county rival Chapmanville. Man the hosts Westside on March 29 and plays at its other county rival Logan on Wednesday.
Buffalo is slated to host Ritchie County at 1 p.m. Saturday.
MAN — The Buffalo and Man high school softball teams probably haven’t seen the last of each other.
The Class A sectional rivals met on Thursday night at a chilly Man softball field as the homestanding Lady Billies came away with a 3-2 win over the Bison.
Man All-State pitcher Morgan Cooper pitched the win for the Lady Billies as the junior hurler went seven innings and allowed two runs on two hits with 14 strikeouts and one walks.
Man DP Jacklynn Barnett’s two-run blast in the bottom of the fourth ended up being the difference. The homer put the Lady Billies on top 2-1.
Man added another run in the inning with freshman catcher Zoey Jackson’s hard smashing RBI double to right, making it 3-1.
Down two, Buffalo made it interesting in the top of the seventh.
Senior shortstop Abby Darnley ripped a long shot to left center, forcing Man left fielder Olivia Ramsey to range deep to the fence. The ball squirted out of the out-reached glove of Ramsey and Darnley raced past second base on her way to third. The relay throw went past Man third baseman Ashlee Tomblin to the fence, allowing Darnley to score, making it a 3-2 ballgame.
Officially, Darnley was credited with a triple and then scored on the error.
Darnley, last year’s captain of the Class A All-State team and a Marshall University commit, had given the Bison a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as she rocked a Cooper fastball and sent it into the trees beyond the left field fence for a deep solo homer.
Darnley was Buffalo’s only baserunner, also walking in the fourth and reaching safely all three times.
Cooper was able to retire the last three Buffalo batters to end the game.
Man improved to 2-0 on the season with the win. Buffalo dropped to 3-4. The Bison were coming off a pair of wins — 15-1 over Cross Lanes Christian on Tuesday and 3-2 over Williamstown on Thursday, both at home.
Man coach Randy Epperly said he was pleased with the win over a quality team.
Man and Buffalo are no strangers to each other, having met in last year’s Class A sectional championship game with the Lady Billies winning 3-0 at home.
The two teams, which have a rematch on April 15 at Buffalo, could also meet again in this year’s sectionals. Tough sectional foes Sherman and Tug Valley also await, along with Tolsia and Van.
“Buffalo always plays well against us,” Epperly said. “To be honest, we played pretty well too. That was just a good high school softball game. We hit the ball hard. We probably had seven or eight good hard hits but some were right at them. We’ve only played two games but I’m happy so far. Everyone up and down the lineup contributed. That’s the main thing. Our pitching was good and it’s always good.”
For Barnett, a sophomore, it was her first ever varsity home run. In fact, according to her parents, it might have been her first ever homer at any level.
“She’s been hitting the ball hard at practice,” Epperly said. “I knew that she would get a couple of them this year. She’s a good hitter.”
Alex Hill suffered the loss on the bump for the Bison. She pitched six innings and gave up three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
Cooper and Baylee Muncy added two hits each for Man. McKinlee Cline and Trista Marcum had one hit each.
“It was a really good game,” Buffalo coach Bill Rasnake said. “We know anytime we go up against Mo (Morgan Cooper) we have to score some runs. She’s really good. We’ve been working all week on the pitching machine and we had it cranked up high to try to off-set that speed. Our pitcher pitched really good tonight but she made two mistakes and those pitches hurt us really bad, one of them being the home run. We hope this is a good building experience for our team.”
The game started an hour late as Buffalo reportedly had transportation issues.
The Lady Billies are scheduled to return to action on Monday at home against county rival Chapmanville. Man the hosts Westside on March 29 and plays at its other county rival Logan on Wednesday.
Buffalo is slated to host Ritchie County on Saturday at 1 pm, weather permitting.