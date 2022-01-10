ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jon Buchanan said one of the great things about his Fairland girls’ basketball team is that someone different steps up every night and delivers a key performance in a game.
On Tuesday, that player was Kamryn Barnitz who scored 17 points to lead the Dragons to a 52-28 win over South Point in an Ohio Valley Conference game at the Carl York Center.
Early on, it seemed either Tomi Hinkle or Bree Allen would lead Fairland (12-2 overall, 8-0 OVC) as they so often have.
Allen even started the game with the first five points for Buchanan while Hinkle closed out the opening period with the final six points as Fairland took a 16-9 lead.
Allen knocked down a three to start the second quarter but she and Hinkle both found themselves in foul trouble and Buchanan sat them after each picked up a second personal.
Barnitz, one of Buchanan’s starting five, hit three shots from behind the arc in the first half to lead the Dragons to a 30-13 lead at halftime and was never challenged again.
“Her sister (Reece) has had a bunch of games where she’s made a bunch of threes, Kamryn’s had another game where she hit a bunch of made three’s, she had another game like that tonight, everybody knows what Bree Allen and Tomi Hinkle are capable of,” Buchanan said.
Fairland’s defense forced the Pointers into 15 turnovers that kept them from ever establishing an offensive rhythm. South Point (4-8, 3-5) was led by Sarah Mitchell’s nine points.
The win kept the Dragons in first place, one game ahead of Coal Grove whose only loss is to Fairland at the York Center. The rematch between the two was pushed back to Jan. 31 because of snow this past week.
Fairland will next meet Portsmouth in an OVC contest in Scioto County on Thursday. South Point will host Gallia Academy that same night in its next game.
SOUTH POINT 9 4 5 10 — 28: Jones 1-1 0-0 1-1 3, Ermalovich 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Hall 2-6 0-0 0-0 4, Mitchell 2-5 1-3 4-4 9, Bruton 3-10 1-5 0-0 7, Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-3 0-1 0-0 0, Staley 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Green 1-1 1-1 0-0 3. Team 10-30 3-10 5-5 28.
FAIRLAND 16 14 11 11 — 52: R. Barnitz 1-4 1-4 1-2 4, Allen 4-13 2-7 0-0 10, Hinkle 4-8 1-2 2-2 11, K. Barnitz 6-12 5-10 0-0 17, Bruce 4-9 1-3 0-0 9, Salyer 0-3 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 1-2 1. Team 19-49 10-26 4-6 52.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.