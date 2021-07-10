HUNTINGTON — Lexie Barrier thought she knew something about fast-paced basketball.
On the court as a player, the former Ironton High School and James Madison University star certainly does. As an assistant coach for Marshall University’s women’s basketball team, she’s, well, getting up to speed.
“I’ll have to get back to you when I get a free minute,” Barrier said to a person asking for a few minutes of her time on Friday. “We are out recruiting in Chicago right now.”
Barrier and fellow new assistant coach Jenna Burdette, a former star at Eastern-Meigs High School and the University of Dayton, joined head coach Tony Kemper on the road in search of talent to add to the Thundering Herd roster. That meant hitting several events in a variety of cities, as travel basketball squads played in Chicago, Louisville and several other places in the last week.
The all-time leading scorer at Ironton, Barrier started 96 of 127 games at James Madison and scored 1,216 points. She averaged 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in four seasons.
Barrier spent last season as a graduate assistant manager at North Carolina State, which won the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. On May 24, she began her Marshall career.
“I’m so excited,” Barrier said. “I don’t even think excited can put into words how excited I am. The process has been very crazy. It’s been speedy. It’s been wild.”
Barrier said she considered playing overseas, but her body wasn’t up to that after her senior season and she desired to coach. How quickly the opportunity to be an assistant at the NCAA Division I level, however, was a surprise.
“I wasn’t really expecting too much,” Barrier said. “That’s why it was so crazy. Coach (Tony) Kemper brought up the opportunity to me. I told them I definitely would be interested. They offered the job and I couldn’t pass it up.”
Kemper was an assistant with the Thundering Herd when head coach Matt Daniel, now at Arkansas State, recruited Barrier. The former Fighting Tigers standout remembered talking with Kemper and said that made the transition come together quickly.
Now, Barrier will work with Marshall’s guard and recruit. She said she hopes to be a big part of the Herd’s push to sign local high school stars. Marshall features another former Ironton star in Samantha LaFon, as as well as former Boyd County standout Savannah Wheeler. Marshall has featured other players from Huntington High, Huntington St. Joe, Wayne, Logan, Boyd County, East Carter and others Tri-State schools in recent seasons.
“I think the local aspect of recruiting is a big part of what we do at Marshall,” Barrier said. “I hope I can play a part in that and get kids to understand how good it is to play at home.”