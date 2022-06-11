SOUTH CHARLESTON — Ty Bartrum owns a plethora of fond memories from playing high school football.
A win over Martinsburg; victories while playing for Meigs (Ohio), Cherry Hill (New Jersey) and Spring Valley high schools; first-team Class AAA All-State honors and winning the Carl Lee Award as the defensive back of the year in West Virginia are among the highlights.
Bartrum said among his favorites, though, is throwing a 2-point conversion pass to Huntington High offensive lineman James Scott during the North-South Classic all-star football game Saturday at South Charleston High School. The play came after Bartrum’s 2-yard touchdown leap and gave the Cardinals an 8-0 lead in a game they won 30-13.
“That was the best thing ever,” Bartrum said. “I’m going to remember that forever.”
The play was dubbed “Jumbo Pass 1,” one of four passes the team had in the playbook. Scott, a 5-foot-10, 275-pound two-way lineman, lined up at fullback. Bartrum rolled right, looked for an open receiver and found none. He then backpedaled, stepped left and his eyes found a target in Scott.
“I was throwing to James no matter what,” Bartrum said. “I saw him waving his arms in the back of the end zone. It was awesome.”
Scott thought so, too, as he displayed a large smile when asked about the play. The catch marked the first time Scott had scored in a high school varsity game. He scored in a junior varsity game as a freshman.
“We’d been working on that all week,” Scott said. “(Spring Valley coach) Brad Dingess put that in. He’s a very smart coach. It was a little jumbo set. We ran it a couple of times.”
Bartrum was named South defensive player of the game. He said he was humbled by the honor.
“West Virginia has always been a part of me,” said Bartrum, who played his senior season in-state. “I grew up going to Marshall games. I love it here.”
Bartrum caught two passes for 35 yards, ran for a touchdown, threw two conversion passes — the second to Buffalo’s Drew Clendenin — and caught a 2-point conversion pass from Woodrow Wilson’s Maddex McMillen.
Bartrum accepted congratulations from players and coaches from both teams after the game. Clendenin circled him, chanting, “MVP! MVP!”
South Most Valuable Player honors, selected by members of the media, went to Oak Hill running back Leonard Farrow, who carried 11 times for 44 yards and one touchdown.
Dingess said he considers Bartrum, who has signed with Harvard, the premier player in West Virginia.
“I’ve said it all year, that guy is the best player in the state,” Dingess said. “He can do anything you want him to do. I was lucky enough and blessed enough that I was able to coach him in the regular season. That kid is special.”