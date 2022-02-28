MOREHEAD, Ky. — Boyd County’s players watched as an upstart district runner-up pulled the upset in the first game of the 16th Region Tournament at Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Monday evening.
They were set on not letting the same thing happen to them.
The Lions overcame a slow start against Raceland, but used the defense of Taylor Bartrum to get the offense going in a 55-27 win over the Rams in the 16th Region girls quarterfinals.
“Our defense picked up and we hit some shots early in the game,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said.
Bartrum finished with 16 points, 10 steals and six rebounds while Audrey Biggs added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Emilee Neese also had 10 points for the Lions, who advance to Friday’s semifinal against Menifee County.
After Boyd County couldn’t find its range early, Bartrum turned it up on the defensive end to help the Lions overcome an early deficit.
The defensive effort got the offensive end going and the Lions got a pair of 3-pointers from Biggs and Neese in the final 18 seconds of the first quarter to turn a close game into a double-digit affair.
“We’re a team of runs and momentum,” Fraley said. “When we get a little momentum, we seem to pick it up on the defensive end. Fortunately, we were able to get some steals and some easy buckets.”
Boyd County (19-11) kept Raceland without a field goal throughout the entire second quarter to take a 33-12 lead into the locker room.
The Lions forced Raceland into 27 turnovers, 20 coming in the first half.
RACELAND 8 4 7 8 — 27: Pickelsimer 10, Broughton 8, Mackie 3, Gartin 2, Maynard 2, Hapney 2
BOYD COUNTY 18 15 20 2 — 55: Bartrum 16, Biggs 13, Neese 10, Jordan 6, Moore 6, S. Stevens 4
MENIFEE COUNTY 53, WEST CARTER 47: In a game of big performances, Menifee County’s Kelsie Woodard stepped up as the biggest to send the Wildcats onto the semifinals.
Woodard finished with 28 points and 18 rebounds while dominating in the second half as Menifee County (21-14) rallied past the Comets for the win.
Of Woodard’s production, 20 points and 13 rebounds came in the second half as the Wildcats overcame a deficit heading to the final period.
West Carter’s Allie Stone hit a 3-pointer off a second-chance opportunity with 1:30 left to tie the game at 45, but Menifee County’s Shalyne Baker scored and Woodard followed with two of her three blocks on Stone on consecutive possessions before connecting for a layup with 36 seconds left after Menifee County broke West Carter’s pressure.
Stone scored 30 points in the loss for West Carter, whose season ends at 22-10.
MENIFEE COUNTY 8 10 13 22 — 53: Woodard 28, Gevedon 7, Baker 8, Wells 5, Parks 4, Hall 1
WEST CARTER 12 10 11 14 — 47: Stone 30, Middleton 5, A. Henderson 8, Bond 4