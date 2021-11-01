Ty Bartrum raced into the end zone five times Friday night and perhaps also to the lead in the race for the Kennedy Award, given to the top high school football player in West Virginia.
The Spring Valley senior wide receiver/defensive back was stellar in the Timberwolves’ 35-30 victory over top-ranked Martinsburg, catching four touchdown passes, rushing for one and intercepting two passes. Fans throughout the state were talking about Bartrum’s performance and even message boards in Ohio noted that the former Meigs High School star was phenomenal.
Against the state’s premier program, Bartrum caught six passes for 126 yards to boost his total to 16 receptions for 616 yards and 16 touchdowns for the season. Bartrum also has 57 tackles and six interceptions. The performance garnered Bartrum an offer from Marshall University on Monday. Bartrum committed to, but hasn’t signed with, Harvard.
In games against Martinsburg, Huntington High and Cabell Midland, the top three-ranked programs in West Virginia, Bartrum has 11 catches for 180 yards and four touchdowns.
“He’s pretty good,” Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess said, with a grin, of Bartrum.
Bartrum is the son of former Meigs High School, Marshall star and 13-year NFL veteran Mike Bartum, a senior analyst and assistant to head coach Charles Huff at Marshall University. The younger Bartrum played the last two seasons at Cherokee High in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, while his dad coached with the Philadelphia Eagles.
WARM FUZZIES: Martinsburg’s football team presented Spring Valley football player Jaxson Kinder and his family more than $1,000 Friday to help them recover from a house fire.
Donations have poured in from throughout West Virginia and the Tri-State, with more than $20,000 being raised, according to Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess. The Huntington High and Cabell Midland programs also made significant donations.
At least two dozen Huntington High football players attended the Spring Valley game on Friday. After the Timberwolves victory, those players went on the field to congratulate Spring Valley’s players and coaches, to the delight of ‘Wolves fans.
The Highlanders, No. 2 in last week’s West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rankings, figure to jump to No. 1 this week since Martinsburg lost.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Spring Valley center Evan Ferguson committed to play football at Gardner-Webb. Fairland pitcher Tyler Sammons received a scholarship offer from the University of Rio Grande. Boyd County offensive lineman Logan Butler visited the University of Pikeville.
Huntington High defensive back Zah Zah Jackson, offensive lineman Robby Martin, quarterback Gavin Lochow and cornerback Nakyin Harrell visited Eastern Kentucky University. Jackson linebacker/quarterback Jacob Winters visited Marshall.
Cabell Midland defensive back Chandler Schmidt and tight end Shawn Rouse visited Marshall, defensive tackle Nehemiah Roberts visited West Virginia University, running back Mason Moran and tight end Michael Lunsford visited Eastern Kentucky and offensive lineman Justice Hutchison was offered by Morehead State.
Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins was invited to visit Kent State. South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn visited Bowling Green. Raceland linebacker Jaxon Heighton visited Marshall. Spring Valley wide receiver Ben Turner visited Presbyterian.
Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary and Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach visited Marshall.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Fairland volleyball junior Kalei Ngumire issued her 1,000th career assist last week in a tournament game vs. Zane Trace. Northwest volleyball star Reagan Lewis issued her 2,500th career assist last week, becoming just the 41st player in Ohio to reach that mark.
Fairland’s boys basketball team enters the season having won 77 of its last 80 Ohio Valley Conference games.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of Mark Wiley, a longtime soccer official and assigner in Southeastern Ohio. Wiley died last week.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Rock Hill’s Bri Reynolds is the Ohio Southeast District girls soccer player of the year and a first-team all-stater. Reynolds is the first player in 11 years not from Lucasville Valley to be named the district’s premier player.
Fairland Middle School’s boys cross country team finished third in the Ohio state meet. Former Ashland girls soccer coach E.B. Lowman, who went 309-213-40, will be inducted into the Kentucky High School Girls Soccer Association Hall of Fame.
Former Boyd County and current Marshall basketball star Savannah Wheeler signed a NLI deal with MyTownTV. Fairview’s playoff football game at Raceland is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. Boyd County’s Sophia Newsome won the Kentucky girls Class AA cross country championship.
Spring Valley’s football team has played the top three-ranked teams — Martinsburg, Huntington High and Cabell Midland — this season. Milton won the Cabell County middle school football championship and Ceredo-Kenova won the Wayne County title. Buffalo won the Wayne County volleyball championship.