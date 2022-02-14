HUNTINGTON -- Baseball America expects little from Marshall University baseball in the Thundering Herd's final season in Conference USA.
The preeminent publication covering college baseball picked Marshall to finish last in the 12-team league this spring, despite the squad returning most of its key players.
The publication is high on outfielders Luke Edwards and Jordan Billups, as well as catcher Ryan Leitch, but reported that the Herd has too many holes in the lineup and pitching staff to compete for the C-USA title.
Edwards batted .331 with a .386 on-base percentage and .556 slugging percentage last season when Marshall went 10-35 overall and 6-26 in the league. Billups slashed .280/.374/.421 and Leitch /261/.346/541.
BA tabbed shortstop Geordon Blanton as a "bounce back" candidate, but questioned a rotation that includes Patrick Copen, Raymond Pacella, Zac Addkison and former Cabell Midland star Chad Heiner.
The publication's writers picked Old Dominion to win the conference, followed by Louisiana Tech and Southern Mississippi in the top three. BA tabbed Charlotte third baseman David McCabe as preseason hitter of the year and Louisiana Tech's Jonathan Fincher pitcher of the year.
Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss are leaving C-USA for the Sun Belt Conference in 2023.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.