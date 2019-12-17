Basketball fans may enjoy a smorgasbord of high school basketball games Saturday and Sunday at the 12th Annual Ironton Classic at the Conley Center.
On Saturday, the lineup features all boys games, beginning at 1:15 p.m. with Huntington St. Joe taking on Coal Grove. At 3 p.m., Huntington High plays Whitehall, followed at 4:45 p.m. by MACK Prep (North Carolina) vs. Andrews Osborne Academy from Willoughby, Ohio. At 6:30 p.m., Ironton entertains Columbus Africentric. At 8:15 p.m., Vision Academy of Brooklyn, New York, plays Wesley Christian of Allen City, Kentucky.
On Sunday, Ironton’s girls play Olentangy. Three boys games follow, as Andrews Osborne Academy plays Vision Academy at 4:45 p.m., followed at 6:30 p.m. by Ironton vs. Alexander. At 8:15 p.m., Wesley Christian takes on MACK Prep.
Tickets cost $8 at the door and are good for all games that day.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of former Fairland girls basketball player Bri Dickess, who died Tuesday.
Dickess was a member of the Dragons 2014 state tournament Final Four team.
OPPOSING REDSKINS: Two former Hurricane High School teammates are coaching against one another in the 2019 Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday.
Kyle Cooper a 2009 Hurricane graduate who was a three-year starter for the Redskins at linebacker and fullback before playing at Robert Morris University is an offensive assistant at SMU. His high school teammate, Aaron Gonzales, a cornerback/wide receiver for the Redskins and a 2008 Hurricane graduate, is a defensive assistant for FAU.
AND THEY’RE OFF: Raceland High School’s Derby Classic boys basketball showcase will be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
At 3:15 p.m. Friday, Rose Hill Christian plays Leslie County, followed at 5 p.m. by Lawrence County vs. Elliott County. At 6:45 p.m., Campbell County takes on Knox County Central. At 8:30 p.m., Raceland plays East Ridge.
Games will continue on Saturday and Sunday in the winners and losers brackets.
TACKETT’S BODY SHOP SHOOTOUT: An impressive lineup is set for the Tackett’s Body Shop Shootout Feb. 1 at Ironton High School’s Conley Center.
The basketball showcase is one of the Tri-State’s premier events.
At 10:30 a.m., Huntington-Ross plays Franklin to kick off a series of girls games. At 12:10 p.m. South Point plays West Carter. At 1:50 p.m., Wheelersburg takes on Russell. At 3:30 p.m., Ashland plays Portsmouth Notre Dame, followed at 5:10 p.m. by Huntington St. Joe vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame. At 6:50 p.m., Ironton plays Lewis County.
The event concludes at 8:30 p.m. with a boys game featuring Ironton and Elliott County (Kentucky).
NORM! Norm Persin continues to pile up victories at an astonishing rate.
The Oak Hill (Ohio) boys basketball coach and former head coach at Chesapeake and Wilmington (Ohio), won his 750th game Dec. 6 when the Oaks defeated Northwest 58-21. The triumph ran Persin’s record to 750-208 (a .782 winning percentage) in 42 years.
Persin is the third-winningest high school basketball coach in Ohio history, trailing Richard Kortokrax, who went 877-361 at Ottoville, Fort Jennings and Kalida, and Joe Petrocelli, who went 831-305 at Kettering Alter.
Persin won a state championship at Oak Hill in 2009 when he led the Oaks to a Division IV state title. He coached 21 seasons at Chesapeake, winning 16 Ohio Valley Conference championships, including 11 in a row, and two Associated Press Poll titles.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High linebacker Brocton Blair received scholarship offers from Glenville State University, Concord University, West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston. … Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum visited West Virginia University. … Wheelersburg softball standout Rylie Hughes committed to the University of Charleston. …
Boyd County softball player Chloe Watts signed with Georgetown College. … Raceland wide receiver Ethan Cox committed to the University of Louisville. … Spring Valley softball star Jewell Williamson signed with Union (Kentucky) College. … Fairland girls golfer Addi Speed signed with Shawnee State University. …
Spring Valley baseball player Tyrus Baumgardner signed with West Virginia State University. … Oak Hill (West Virginia) baseball player Lane Jordan signed with WVU Tech. … Belfry football player Ethan Wolford is committed to Concord University, but received an offer from the University of Charleston. … Spring Valley softball player Zoe Runyon signed with West Virginia State University. Her teammate, Jewel Williamson, signed with Union (Kentucky) College. …
River Valley softball star Kaylee Tucker signed with Kent State University-Tuscrawas. … Raceland baseball player Rony Mills received an offer from the University of Virginia-Wise. … Bridgeport baseball player Ryan Goff committed to Marshall University. ... Boyd County track standout Gracie Opell committed to Thomas More University.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ashland’s boys basketball program won its 2,000th game last week. The Tomcats are the only school in Kentucky to reach that milestone. … Williamstown boys football coach Terry Smith resigned. … Ohio Valley Christian’s boys basketball team produced a rare double double-double last week when Mark Oliver scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and Conner Walter scored 10 points and snagged 11 rebounds, in a 45-36 loss to Hannan. Ryan Hall grabbed 22 rebounds for the Wildcats. …
River Valley’s girls basketball team broke a 37-game Tri-Valley Conference losing streak last week with a 64-33 triumph over Wellston. … Fairland girls basketball star Harlie Lyons will miss considerable time with a torn calf muscle. … Former Huntington High All-American tackle Darnell Wright was named to the Southeastern Conference all-freshman team. …
Raceland boys basketball coach Bob Trimble won his 100th game earlier this season. His Rams are 4-0 for the first time since 2002. … Wahama girls basketball player Hannah Rose scored 10 points, all on second-half free throws, in a 37-30 victory over Miller last week. Rose went 10 for 10 from the line. … Former Marshall University punter Chris Hansen of Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Georgia, was named the state’s 5A athletic director of the year.