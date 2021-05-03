ONA — On March 9, K.K. Siebert stepped behind the 3-point line at the top of the key in Capital High School’s gym and swished a shot in the season opener.
The Cougars were astounded. Cabell Midland’s 6-foot-4, 180-pound senior wasn’t supposed to do that. Nor was he expected to handle the ball in the backcourt. Film from last year’s games didn’t show Siebert playing like that, but there he was, bring up the ball, dishing out assists and making 3-pointers.
Siebert, a relative newbie to basketball is a different player from just one season ago. No longer just an inside presence, opponents now have to worry about Siebert hitting 3-pointers.
“My jump shot, it’s improved a lot,” Siebert said on Monday before the Knights practice. “I’ve been working on it. I worked on it last summer. My dribbling and my shot, I’ve been working on them.”
Siebert will put those new skills to use again at 9:30 a.m. Thursday when No. 6 seed Cabell Midland (12-4) takes on No. 3 seed Martinsburg (14-1) in the Class AAAA quarterfinals of the state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Siebert didn’t play basketball until seventh grade when he moved to Cabell County from Detroit. He didn’t play varsity ball until last season when he was a strong rebounder and inside scorer for a team that went 21-4 and qualified for the state tournament for a second consecutive season, only to have the event canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year he came out of nowhere,” Knights coach J.J. Martin said of Siebert. “Nobody knew who he was in the state. He’s a game changer for us and has gotten better coming in to this year. Last year he didn’t shoot any jump shots. This year, people thought they could back off from him, but K.K. has a really good form on his shot. He’s shooting it with confidence. If you leave him open, he’ll shoot it. He’s made a good percentage of those threes this year.”
A tremendous leaper, Siebert usually is as good an athlete as anyone on the court. He played football in middle school and Knights coach Luke Salmons undoubtedly would have loved to see Siebert line up as a wide receiver. Siebert, though, prefers the hardwood to hard hits.
“It’s fun,” Siebert said of basketball. “I love my teammates.”
Siebert averages 17 points and 10 rebounds per game. Only junior guard Chandler Schmidt, a first-team all-stater averaging 21 points per game, scores more on the team. A self-professed “math guy” Siebert said he knows those statistics should attract college recruiters, but he has no offers, yet.
“I’m sure I’ll go next level and play,” Siebert said. “It’s a very odd year. I want to continue to play basketball as far as I can, however far it will take me. Wherever God leads me.”
Odd indeed. Because of college rule changes allowing players an extra season of eligibility, fewer scholarships are available than normal. Martin, though, said he’s confident that Siebert will play somewhere next season.
“The reality is at the next level, somebody K.K.’s size is a guard,” said Martin, who played at Marietta College. “He understands that. He wants to further his basketball career and we’re going to do everything we can to help him with that, whether it’s going to a prep school or something like that. He’s young. He’s a kid who could have reclassified. He’s a younger kid who has a lot of untapped potential.”
Siebert said he’d like to go into business or nursing. Few people in either field bring the natural ability he does as an athlete. Once college coaches see him at the state tournament, offers might begin to come in.
“He’s one of the tougher kids in the state to stop in transition because of his athleticism, his ability to handle the ball and his size,” Martin said. “We’ve had him bring the ball up the floor and we post him up. Same with Chandler. They make us run. They both can play inside or outside.”
Martin said Siebert is more than just an offensive threat.
“K.K. can guard one through five,” Martin said. “Sometimes he’s on the top of our zone, sometimes in the back, sometimes guarding the five. He always gets the role of guarding the toughest guy on the other team. That shows what kind of kid he is, what kind of player he is.”
Martin said Siebert can improve some areas such as tightening up his ball handling and getting his shot off more quickly. The second-year head coach, though, said those are mere quibbles and that any school that lands the talented player will be glad it did.
“He’s one of the most-, if not the most, -athletic kid who will be in the state tournament,” Martin said. “A lot of kids can get up, but not many can get up as fast as K.K. How quickly he leaves the ground is incredible. He’s a natural athlete. He’s really fast. He has good hand-eye coordination. His basketball IQ is getting better and better as he learns the game. He can shoot and dribble and play around the rim. He’s just gifted and picks up on stuff quick.”