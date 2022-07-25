Making the West Virginia Sports Legend Hall of Fame is a challenge for an athlete and even more so for a coach. For an official, however, the difficulty level rises significantly.
Louis Peake beat the odds. The veteran basketball official from Huntington was inducted into the hall during a ceremony on Saturday in Charleston.
"I'm honored to have been chosen for inclusion into such a group of coaches and players from West Virginia," Peake said. "To be recognized as an official in this group made it even more outstanding."
The honor is the latest in a lengthy resume of awards for Peake, who has officiated 2,047 games at various levels, including 117 in the postseason in 42 seasons. In 2019, Peake was inducted into the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame and, in the same year, he also was voted into the River Cities Basketball Officials Hall.
In 2017, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice presented Peake a lifetime achievement award.
In 2019, the U.S. Department of Labor honored Peake for helping define the duties of a basketball official for inclusion in the National Occupation Network.
"It's nice to be recognized for a job that can only please half the people, present during a basketball game while upsetting the rest," Peake said, with a laugh.
Peake officiated West Virginia boys state tournaments in 1991 and 2016 and the girls state tournament in 1993, 1998, 2001 and 2016. He said his goal is to officiate 2,000 varsity games.
"I only need 20 more high school varsity games," Peake said. "Unless the wheels fall off the bus, I should be able to reach my goal."
Peake said two basketball games he worked stand out above the rest. The first was played Jan. 10, 1988, when Marshall defeated Kentucky 58-57 in the first women's college game in West Virginia to be televised. The Thundering Herd scored with 2 seconds to play to win it.
"(Kentucky) coach Sharon Fanning chased me and the other official off the court demanding to know why they were not granted a timeout," Peake said. "We had discussed this during the last timeout before Marshall scored and no player from UK requested a timeout to either one of us."
The second game took place Feb. 20, 1997, when St. Albans played Woodrow Wilson in a boys high school contest. The game featured several players who went on to play major college ball and even in the NBA and NFL. Among them were Jamal Bradley (South Carolina), Tamar Slay (Marshall and the NBA), Brett Nelson (Florida) and Jason Rader (Marshall, Georgia and the NFL). The game also featured legendary coaches Tex Williams and Dave Barksdale. St. Albans won 86-85.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
