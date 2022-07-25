The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Making the West Virginia Sports Legend Hall of Fame is a challenge for an athlete and even more so for a coach. For an official, however, the difficulty level rises significantly.

Louis Peake beat the odds. The veteran basketball official from Huntington was inducted into the hall during a ceremony on Saturday in Charleston.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

