ASHLAND -- Fairview High School coach Mo Mullins approached Ashland's Bill Bradley with a smile and handed him an envelope before their girls basketball teams played Monday night.
The two broke into laughter when Bradley opened it to reveal a letter and a gift card to local Mexican restaurant La Finca. Mullins, a former assistant to Bradley, knew the Kittens' head man's affinity for La Finca and joked that Bradley owned stock in the place.
Bradley, 67, thanked Mullins and the Eagles players, then pounded them 63-26 in the Kentucky 64th District semifinals in Anderson Gym. Bradley played his reserves the entire second half.
Bradley's 21st and last season with the Kittens is winding down. Ashland (20-4) meets arch-rival Boyd County (17-11) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the district championship game. Both teams advance to the 16th Region tournament Monday in Morehead.
"I get butterflies," Bradley said of each game.
Bradley said he's met all his goals -- 20-win seasons, district and regional titles -- except for winning a state championship. Reflecting on them, he indicated a state title might be the least important.
"We've done everything the right way," Bradley said. "I hope that's what people remember about me. We didn't get technical fouls and the girls acted right. I'm proud of what we've done."
The Kittens have come close. Ashland won a state-record five girls state championships, all in the 1920s. The Kittens' last state tournament appearance was in 2015 when they lost 59-55 to Henderson County, a team Ashland defeated a season earlier on its way to the state semifinals, where it lost 62-50 to eventual champion Louisville Butler. Bradley also coached his teams to the state tournament in 2012 and 2013.
Ashland plays in the rugged 16th Region with always powerful Boyd County and Russell. Rose Hill Christian, West Carter and Rowan County also have been strong during Bradley's time with the Kittens.
"The right way" is what Bradley said he learned while a player under the late Bill Carroll at Ashland Holy Family High School. Carroll, who coached Huntington St. Joe's boys from 1974 through 1990, was known for discipline on and off the court. His shuffle offense, screen setting, sound defense and resistance to overcoaching are hallmarks of Bradley's tactics at Ashland, where he has won more than 400 games.
"Be disciplined and don't show emotion," Bradley said of what Carroll taught him. "Forget about it if you make a bad play or a referee makes a bad call."
Bradley also learned from coach Roger Zornes with the Boyd County boys. Bradley coached the Lions softball team, which spurred him to coaching girls basketball.
Bradley and the Kittens will face Boyd County and his good friend Pete Fraley for the sectional title. Fraley has 511 victories and needs three to tie West Carter legend Hop Brown for most all-time in the 16th Region.
Fraley said he will miss coaching against Bradley.
"He's a great guy," Fraley said of his friend. "When you go against Bill's teams, you know they'll be well coached and sound. I'll miss him."