OWINGSVILLE, Ky. – High school basketball in the Bluegrass State has been touch and go during the 2020-21 season. A pandemic and harsh winter weather have made scheduling and playing games anything but normal or easy.
If there was ever a time to look to the future, this is the season. A young Bath County Wildcats squad has logged 19 games (5-14). That doesn’t do much to help a young team trying to find itself after the loss of seven seniors from a year ago. However, it has given one of its young stars a chance to shine and begin making a name for himself on a statewide stage.
Zack Otis, a 6-foot sophomore combo guard, has quickly established himself as one of the 16th region’s premier players right now and one of the state’s top young talents. Otis is pacing the Wildcats with 27.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. The 27.1 points per game are good enough to rank him as the second-leading sophomore scorer in the state behind only North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard (33.5 ppg) and the seventh leading scorer overall. He already has scored his 1,00th career point.
His 7.9 rebounds per game is also among the state leaders for sophomores. Otis is shooting 48 percent (86-180) from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range (18-45). His free throw percentage is 74.1 percent (60-81).
“I pride myself on working very hard in my craft,” he said. “I try to get better each and every day whether that means showing up to practice an hour early and staying an hour late or working out on my own when no one is looking. I just want to be the best I can possibly be.”
That attitude and approach to basketball and school have been paying off in both places. Otis has already earned First Team All-District and First Team All-Conference honors and a school award for citizenship. He has a 4.0 grade point average, and as a member of the class of 2023 he has already notched a 23 on his ACT.
Otis is a bit of a gym rat. Though he has played baseball in the past, basketball is his passion, and he plays year round. Otis will be playing AAU hoops for the Kentucky Vision this spring once the high school season wraps up.
Otis hopes to play college basketball and is focused on working hard to make that dream a reality. When he is not playing or studying, he enjoys fishing, weight lifting and hanging out with friends.