Charleston —To hear West Virginia wide receivers coach Tony Washington tell it, all 12 wideouts on the roster are in play to see the field starting with the team’s opener at Pitt on Sept. 1.
But how those guys fill out the team’s depth chart remains one of the more intriguing things to watch as fall camp rolls into week two.
Washington took to the microphone on Monday and fielded questions from the media. Along the way he was asked about nearly every player under his direction, giving updates on veterans and freshmen alike.
The thinking is that three receivers — redshirt juniors Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James and sophomore Kaden Prather — should be starters and heavy producers. But beyond that, handicapping positional battles among the wideouts becomes tricky.
Washington, himself a bit of a newcomer, having just been hired in February, seemed just as anxious as everyone else to see how it all plays out.
“Where is everyone else going to fit in the rotation? Where do you play them at and what’s going to be their role?” Washington said. “I think everybody is playing at a high level; I wouldn’t say there’s anybody I wouldn’t feel comfortable putting out there.”
One thing that should be certain, at least in terms of leadership, is that the wideout room should belong to Ford-Wheaton and James. They are by far the team’s most accomplished receivers, having combined for 213 catches, 2,475 yards and 15 touchdowns in their careers.
Whether it’s been by example or vocally, Washington credited them both with leading the pack thus far.
“Sam James is a guy coming in every day and playing fast,” Washington said. “He always seems to pop up on film. You go out there and know he had a good day and then watch the film and realize that right now he’s playing at a different speed than he even was in the spring.
“The biggest thing with Bryce is just the mental toughness and being a leader. He’s really kind of stepped up into that void. When I got here I didn’t feel like anyone stood up being a leader and was trying to get these guys in line, and this summer and spring I’ve seen him fill that void. He gets guys around to catch [balls from the Jugs machine], brings guys to extra meetings and just pushes guys to get extra work.”
Behind them, experience gets a bit sparse. Prather caught 12 passes for 175 yards and earned more playing time late in the season as a true freshman a year ago. A four-star recruit in the 2021 class, Prather figures to have just scraped the surface last season.
Reese Smith has two seasons under his belt and has made 23 catches for 252 yards and a touchdown. Washington said things seem to be coming a lot easier for Smith, now in his third camp.
“Reese is having a phenomenal camp,” Washington said. “He’s one of those guys that are stacking up days. He’s repeatedly playing fast, he’s repeatedly been one of the highest GPS guys in terms of speed. He’s playing good as well. He’s going to see a lot of early action.”
One of Morgantown’s own, redshirt freshman Preston Fox, had a monster spring, culminating with a highlight-reel spring game in which he led the team with 117 yards on five catches. According to Washington, Fox’s biggest attribute may be his versatility, something that he added will be even more important under new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
“I think Preston Fox is a plug-and-play guy. Any time somebody gets down, he’s able to go in,” Washington said. “He’s one of the few guys in that room that knows all four spots. I trust him to go in there and back up all four positions.
“He has a great pair of hands, he never drops the ball. He’s come a long way as a route runner. He’s learning little things to get open and he’s being more physical and I think that’s paying off for him. I can see him definitely being a guy that can get in there and do some things at different positions.”
Added to the fray are a pair of junior-college transfers — junior Cortez Braham (Hutchinson Community College) and sophomore Jeremiah Aaron (Navarro Community College).
“Cortez is doing really well, he has great hands, some of the better hands in the room,” Washington observed. “Obviously, coming from JUCO to this level, he’s got things to work on and develop, but he’s been really teachable. He’s picking up everything. He tries not to make mistakes twice and asks a lot of good questions. He’s ahead of the curve.
“Jeremiah has a special skill set that I think will allow him to do some special things. He’s got a different kind of quickness, a different kind of burst. That’s kind of his specialty.”
Washington also praised the growth of true freshman Jarel Williams.
And while the battles rage on, Washington said that positional restrictions — in terms of outside receivers and slot receivers — may not apply.
“It really comes down to how we can put these guys in position to do their best,” Washington said. “That’s the good part about Graham’s offense, is there’s going to be slot guys taking shots. It’s not an offense where outside guys are running all [go routes] and the slot guys are just doing underneath stuff. We’ll take shots with slots.”