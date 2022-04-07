MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Sara Bays struck out 10 as Boyd County defeated Knox Central 10-2 Wednesday in high school softball at the Cal Ripken Experience.
The Lions erased a 1-0 deficit with a four-run fourth inning, then scored six runs in the sixth to set the score.
Alex Blanton and Emily Shivel whacked two hits each for Boyd County.
Knox Central found the going difficult, losing a second game 14-0 to Lawrence County.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 12, GREEN 2: Morgan McCoy went 3 for 4 with five runs batted in as the homestanding Panthers (4-0) beat the Bobcats. Katie Fife and Sarah Cassidy each drove in two runs. Preslee Lutz earned the win, striking out 10, and went 3 for 4 with a home run. Kyleigh Oliver was 2 for 4. Kasey Kimbler went 3 for 3 for Green (1-5) Ryleigh McDavid was 2 for 3.
Baseball
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 5, ELLIOTT COUNTY 4: The Royals rallied from a 4-2 deficit to beat the Lions in Ashland in the 16th Region All A Classic. Luke Pennington smacked two doubles for Rose Hill Christian (2-3). Chase Pennington fanned 11 and was the winning pitcher. Christian Blevins earned a save. Nathaniel Buckner had two hits for Elliott County (5-6).
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 8, GREEN 7: Mitchell King went 2 for 3 with three runs batted in to lead the host Panthers (2-2) past the Bobcats (0-6). Evan Balestra and Gaige Shorter each went 2 for 3. Carson Porginski was the winning pitcher. Nathaniel Brannigan was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Landon Kimbler went 2 for 3 for Green.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG 5, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: Alex Thomas and Preslee Etterling joined Colson Arnold and Gavin Rase in winning doubles matches to help the Pirates sweep the Indians. Austin Collier, Chaz Myers and Nathan Sylvia won in singles.
Track
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. -- Point Pleasant's boys and girls won championships at the Paul Wood Invitational at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field. The Big Blacks boys finished with 178 points to win the 10-team meet. Nicholas County was second with 71. Cael McCutchen led Point Pleasant with victories in the 300-meter hurdles and pole vault.
Point Pleasant's girls totaled 110 points, 11 more than runner-up Nicholas County. The Big Blacks' Elicia Wood won high point with victories in the high jump, 200-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Addy Cottrill won the discus and shot put throws.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
