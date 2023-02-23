The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220518 MU baseball 13.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall's Luke Edwards circles the bases after a solo homerun against Morehead State during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — It had been more than two decades since the Marshall baseball team came out of the first weekend of competition 3-0. 

For the first time since 1990, the team accomplished that with a series sweep of Saint Louis, winning the first three games of the Greg Beals era. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you