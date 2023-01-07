HUNTINGTON — Throughout the search for Marshall’s next baseball coach, one name kept finding its way back into the conversation.
Greg Beals had taken the Akron Zips head coaching job less than a year ago, the third school in which he’d been hired in that capacity. But it never took him out of consideration for the Thundering Herd’s vacancy.
That’s a credit, in part, due to Beals’ long-standing relationship with Joe Carbone, who was brought in by the Marshall Athletics Department as a special advisor for the baseball program in October 2022.
His responsibilities, among others, included helping lead the search for a baseball coach and helping the entire staff through a period of transition as a new ballpark is built near campus.
While he was the head coach of the Ohio Bobcats baseball team, Carbone had tried to recruit Beals to play in Athens, but didn’t get him. Instead, he chose to play his college ball at Kent State, a Mid-American Conference rival.
“He’s seen me from a player to an assistant coach to a head coach. I’m sure he lit some fires on both sides of the equation to get us here today,” Beals said, then directing his comments toward Carbone. “Thank you for that confidence. It mean’s a lot as a colleague and a friend.”
That relationship continued to grow throughout the years, and after Carbone joined Marshall in the search for Jeff Waggoner’s replacement, Director of Athletics Christian Spears said Carbone always brought Beals’ name into discussions.
“The good thing about having coach Carbone as a part of this process is that he has relationships in the baseball space,” Spears said. “I asked him to help me identify candidates that he thought would honor the legacy of coach (Jack) Cook and he kept coming back to coach (Greg) Beals.”
It didn’t matter that he had taken the job in July 2022 and never coached a game, Spears said. The search committee had their target in sight, but just didn’t have him in Huntington yet.
“We gave him a hard look, I brought him here and saw his enthusiasm, there’s a bit of a chip on his shoulder,” Spears said. “I was thrilled to be able to pull him away from Akron and into the Green and White.”
A matter of weeks before the season began, Beals made the decision to leave Akron before ever coaching a game for the Zips, one of the hardest decisions he’s made in his career, he said, but one he was comfortable with.
“One of the biggest challenges and concerns was leaving a team mid-year. That was hard to,” he said. “This was an opportunity, in my opinion, that was so significant that I didn’t want to say no to it.”
The opportunity includes a new ballpark that is being built in Huntington and is scheduled to be open next season. It also includes a shift from Conference USA to the Sun Belt, which is a highly competitive collegiate baseball league.
“We have a chance to win,” Beals said. “Are we in championship mode? I don’t know that yet. I’ve got some learning to do but I see the talent level, that given an elite competitive mindset, there’s a chance to win our fair share of baseball games.”
He leaves a staff at Akron that he feels is more than capable of guiding the team through the 2023 season, led by former Herd assistant Tim Donnelly who was promoted from assistant coach to head coach after Beals’ exit.
“That team is going to be well taken care of for the year,” Beals said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
