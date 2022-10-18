SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- Meredith Riley's soft features and voice bely her attitude.
"She's a beast," South Point High School bowling coach Kent Stewart, a tennis fan, said of the Pointers' junior tennis star. "A beast."
Riley plans to put her long blonde hair in a pony tail, remove the smile from her face and go into beast mode Friday during the state tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. The No. 2 seed in the 16-player Division II girls field, Riley takes on Libby Simmons of Lima Central Catholic in the first round.
"I haven't played her before," Riley said of Simmons. "I'm sure she's a good player. I'm just going to go play. I think I'll do better than I have the past two years because I'm better mentally. That's a big part of the past two years results, being nervous and overwhelmed."
Riley played in the state tournament after winning district titles each of the last two years, falling in the first round both times. This season, she's been more dominant than ever. Riley won her three district matches 6-0, 6-0.
"I feel like I know more what to expect and I've done better than last year controlling my nerves when I play," Riley said. "It's mostly mentally and I've been practicing more than I did last year. That helps everything. I'm a lot more confident going into it this year."
Riley is a stalwart on the travel circuit. She gave up volleyball to concentrate on tennis, a game she picked up as a 3-year-old after watching her sister, Madison Riley, play. Madison also represented South Point in the state tournament before playing at Western Carolina, Wright State and Marshall.
Meredith said her sister frequently practiced with her before going to medical school. Meredith, a 4.0 student who never has received anything but an A on report cards, also wants to become a doctor.
"She helped me a lot," Meredith said of Madison, whom she described as more aggressive on the court in comparison to Meredith's more-patient style.
"Good things come from both," Meredith said.
Meredith Riley trains with former Marshall tennis coach Laurie Mercer and worked with former Russell High School and professional player the late Julie Ditty. She said both helped her tremendously.
"I feel like it helps a lot," she said of playing outside her high school season. "I have a lot more experience than someone who just plays high school. I play travel with a lot of them. It's easier than not knowing anyone."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
