One of the Tri-State’s premier high school basketball events takes place Saturday at Chesapeake High School.
The Beasts of the Southeast features an outstanding lineup of boys basketball, as it always has. The day begins with a junior varsity game pitting Ohio Valley Conference rivals Coal Grove and Chesapeake.
At noon, varsity action begins when coach Norm Persin brings Oak Hill (8-1), the No. 6 team in Ohio Division III, onto the court which bears his name to take on Coal Grove (3-4) and coach Kevin Vanderhoof, who recently was selected to coach in the Ohio North-South Game.
At 2 p.m., Eastern-Brown (8-0) takes on Alexander (9-2), followed at 4 p.m. by coach Howie Caldwell’s Trimble Tomcats (7-1) playing Peebles (7-2).
At 6 p.m., the host Panthers (9-0) battle North Adams (6-3), followed at 8 p.m. by Fairland (9-1) playing Waverly (7-2).
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High boys basketball standout Torin Lochow received an offer from Bluefield State College. … Ashland tennis star Emma Hill signed with Georgetown College. … Huntington High linebacker Brocton Blair received an offer from West Virginia Wesleyan College. … Bluefield football star Isaiah Johnson received offers from Miami (Florida) and LSU.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Coal Grove boys basketball coach Kevin Vanderhoof has been selected to coach the Division III/IV team in the 2020 Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Boys North-South Game. … Congratulations to former Cabell Midland and Marshall University softball star Abbie Tolbert and former Huntington High and Ohio State University tennis standout Hunter Tubert, who are engaged to be married. …
Matt Ashley, who wrestled at Spencer High School and was the first four-time state champion in West Virginia history, died. Ashley won state titles in 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1979. … Huntington St. Joe’s girls basketball team is ranked 17th in the nation by MaxPreps. … Kam Harless of Chesapeake wore No. 23 to honor late teammate Tanner Harr in the Blue-Gray All-American Bowl. … Fairland girls basketball coach Jon Buchanan won his 200th game Thursday when the Dragons defeated Rock Hill. Buchanan is in his 10th season as Fairland’s coach. …
Westside’s boys basketball team defeated defending West Virginia Class A champion Webster County 100-69 Thursday to break the Highlanders’ 32-game winning streak. … Fairview’s girls 10-0 start was the best in the program’s history. … South Point’s Emilee Whitt passed the 1,000-point mark for her basketball career, as did Kalissa Lacy of George Washington. … Former Fairland boys basketball star Kollin Van Horn scored a career-high 24 points for Cedarville University in a 78-71 loss to Ohio Dominican on Friday.
Ashland girls basketball player Julia Parker made her 300th career 3-point shot last week. … Ashland’s boys team (14-0), ranked fourth in Kentucky, shot 35 shots from 3-point range recently in an 84-49 triumph over Union County. … Former Wheelersburg girls basketball star Sydney Holden scored her 1,000th career point for the University of Rio Grande. … Cabell Midland wrestler Nate Neale won his 100th match last week. … Wyoming East football coach Larry Thompson resigned.