20191231-hds-bee.jpg
HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University defensive lineman Ryan Bee will remain with the Washington Redskins.

The team signed Bee, tackle Paul Adams, wide receivers Emanuel Hall and Jordan Veasy, and defensive end Cameron Malveaux to reserve/futures contracts.

A reserve/futures contract allows a team to retain a player through the offseason without him counting against the salary cap until the official start of the next season, which begins in March.

Bee, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound rookie defensive end, spent much of the 2019 season on the Redskins’ practice squad, but appeared in one game and was credited with one assisted tackle.

