HUNTINGTON — Late in Marshall's 66-63 loss to Old Dominion on Wednesday, Abby Beeman pumped her fist and yelled with excitement after forcing a turnover.
That she had the energy to do so impressed Thundering Herd women's basketball coach Tony Kemper, who said Beeman has been a stalwart all season. Kemper said, though, heading into Friday's 5 p.m. game at James Madison he'd like to rest Beeman more.
"She was pretty good, especially early," Kemper said of Beeman's 14-point, eight-assist, five-rebound, two-steal performance in 35 minutes of court time. "I thought she was good. She'd probably tell you different because that's how she's wired. I've got to continue to work ways in there to find her a couple of minutes (of rest). We're really playing her a lot of minutes. They did a nice job of working her when she had the ball. They threw multiple people at her."
Beeman averages 13.5 points and a Herd-high 6.1 rebounds per game, backing Roshala Scott's team-best 17.7 points a contest. The 5-foot-4 junior guard from Ridgeley, West Virginia, scored 15 points in the first meeting with JMU, a 74-67 Dukes victory Jan. 5 at Cam Henderson Center. Scott scored 17.
"We need to figure out a way to help a little bit to release the pressure and help with stamina," Kemper said. "She's in good shape. She works hard. It's just hard to be turned and hung on for 35-plus minutes."
Beeman and Scott likely will be key as the Herd (15-13, 8-9) takes on the Sun Belt Conference-leading Dukes (23-6, 13-4).
James Madison features multiple weapons. Kiki Jefferson leads the Dukes in scoring at 17.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Peyton McDaniel averages 11.6 points and Kseniia Kozlova 10.7. Kozlova scored a team-high 17 points in the triumph over Marshall. Jamia Hazell scored 14 and Jefferson 11, with 13 rebounds.
"It'll take a great, tough effort on Friday," Kemper said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
