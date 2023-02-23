The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230212 mu women 25.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall's Abby Beeman (4) looks to make a pass as the Herd takes on Texas State during an NCAA women’s basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Late in Marshall's 66-63 loss to Old Dominion on Wednesday, Abby Beeman pumped her fist and yelled with excitement after forcing a turnover.

That she had the energy to do so impressed Thundering Herd women's basketball coach Tony Kemper, who said Beeman has been a stalwart all season. Kemper said, though, heading into Friday's 5 p.m. game at James Madison he'd like to rest Beeman more.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you