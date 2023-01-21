The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON -- That burst of wind through Huntington mid-afternoon Saturday was Tony Kemper exhaling.

The Marshall University women's basketball coach raised his arms in triumph and flashed a broad smile as time expired in the Thundering Herd's 53-52 victory over Southern Miss in front of 472 spectators at Cam Henderson Center. The triumph broke a streak of five close losses.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

