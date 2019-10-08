HUNTINGTON — Three of the top seven teams in Class 3A in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football poll are local.
Belfry (4-2) received two first-place votes and is second, with 139 points, behind Bell County (6-0, 14 No. 1 votes, 162 points). The Pirates are off this week. Louisville DeSales (4-2, one first-place vote, 111 points) is third and Glasgow (6-1, 109 points) is fourth.
Ashland (5-1, 107 points) is fifth. The Tomcats play at 14th-ranked East Carter (6-1, 3 points) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Mercer County (6-1, 80 points) is sixth. Russell (5-1, 66 points) is seventh. The Red Devils visit Greenup County (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Louisville Christian (4-3, 43), Paducah Tilghman (5-2, 36) and Elizabethtown (4-2, 28) round out the top 10.
Raceland (3-3, 35) is ranked ninth in Class 1A. The Rams (3-3, 35), home vs. Betsy Layne (2-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, are ahead of Pineville in the top 10. Pikeville is No. 1, followed by Louisville Country Day, Campbellsville, Hazard, Painstsville, Newport Central Catholic, Williamsburg, Louisville Holy Cross, Raceland and Pineville.
Somerset is No. 1 in 2A, Boyle County in Class 4A, Covington Catholic in Class 5A and Louisville Male in Class 6A.