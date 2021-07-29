HUNTINGTON — Former Belfry High School football star Cole Bentley was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list.
The University of Louisville Cardinal was tabbed as one of 40 college football centers to watch. Marshall University’s Alex Salguero also is on the list.
The trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus to narrow its list to 40. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well he executes his given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the committee to create a watch list based both on nominations from the school and data provided by PFF.
Bentley has started 31 games at Louisville, including each of the first 10 games of the 2020 season at center. The redshirt senior has helped anchor a Louisville offensive line that paved the way for the third-best rushing attack in the Atlantic Coast Conference in each of the last two seasons. The Cardinals have averaged more than 200 yards per game on the ground since the start of 2019 and averaged 5.24 yards per carry last season.
While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee uses these three prestigious teams to determine a winner: Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America. Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a “mix” of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can feature more than one center.
The Rimington Trophy committee’s policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All-America teams.
The center with the most first-team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first-team votes, then the center with the most second-team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee, provided with data from Pro Football Focus.
Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman. He went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals.
