FLATWOODS, Ky. -- Brady Bell scored 11 of his 23 points in the third quarter to lead Russell (18-7) to a 59-45 victory over Lewis County (6-21) Tuesday in the Kentucky 63rd District boys high school basketball tournament.
Bell made all 11 of his free throw attempts in the second half. Carson Patrick scored 10 points for the Red Devils, who will entertain either Greenup County or Raceland for the district title at 7 p.m. Friday.
Logan Liles led the Lions with 18 points. Trey Gerike scored 12.
LEWIS COUNTY 7 12 6 20 -- 45: Liles 18, T. Gerike 12, McGlone 6, Noble 6, Box 3, Blankenship 0, Hardy 0, Tackett 0, Cooper 0, Ferguson 0.
RUSSELL 12 9 20 18 -- 59: Bell 23, Downs 6, Blum 9, Patrick 10, Rose 5, Rimmer 2, Charles 4, McClelland 0, Abdon 3.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 74, ROANE COUNTY 58: The Irish (15-7) won their fifth consecutive game, defeating the Raiders (7-13). St. Joe drew a bye in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 tournament. The Irish are scheduled to play the winner of the opening-round game featuring Hannan and Calhoun County in the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. on March 1 at Cabell Midland.
WATERFORD 72, SOUTH GALLIA 67: Brayden Hammond broke the South Gallia single-game scoring record with 48 points, but the Rebels (10-11 overall, 5-7 Tri-Valley Conference) fell to the Wildcats in Mercerville, Ohio. Hammond also broke school records for career points, with 1,203, and rebounds, 1,000, in the game. Hammond grabbed 12 rebounds. Jarrett Armstrong scored 16 points for Waterford (16-7, 6-4). Holden Dailey snatched 12 rebounds for the Wildcats.
VINTON COUNTY 67, RIVER VALLEY 55: The Vikings (16-8 overall, 10-2 TVC) jumped ahead 22-6 and rolled to a regular-season-ending victory over the Raiders (3-21, 2-10) in McArthur, Ohio. Brayden Damron led Vinton County with 20 points. Jance Lambert paced River Valley with 24 points. Mason Rhodes chipped in 17.
Girls basketball
CALHOUN COUNTY 67, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 49: The Red Devils (17-5) defeated the Irish (5-12) in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 tournament. Calhoun County advances to the sectional title game at Gilmer County on Thursday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
