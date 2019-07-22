CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell's assessment of what his club needs to do to get back in the pennant race wasn't exactly a surgical analysis.
"We need to get better," Bell said. "We need to look at how we can get better base running, how we can get better defensively, how we can get better hitting an how we can get better pitching. We need to do all of that."
The Reds' recent slide, combined with near 100 degree heat, had Bell steaming Friday when he was ejected for the seventh time in his 12-year career as a player and manager. With 69 games to play, Cincinnati sat 7 1/2 games out of first place in the National League Central Division. Not only were the games back daunting, but the Reds would have to pass the Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers to catch the first-place Chicago Cubs.
Coming into the season, Cincinnati figured to field one of the better-hitting teams in baseball and hoped an improved pitching staff would combine with it to help make a run for the pennant. Instead, the Reds' pitching has been among the best in the National League, but the hitting has faltered.
Bell said the team's performance is on him.
"It's my job," Bell said of improving the team. "I like who we have. I don't want anyone else in our clubhouse. I want us to get better and get on a roll, hopefully sooner than later. I don't want to wait until next year. I want us to do it now."