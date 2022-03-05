LOGAN, Ohio -- In Buddy League, one team always appeared to have a big kid to whom the other players lobbed the ball for easy baskets, and that squad always won.
Belmont Union is the high school version of that team, except the Jets have four big kids, all talented on offense and defense. That was the difference Saturday in the Jets' 69-67 victory over Fairland in the Division III, Region 11 high school girls basketball championship game at Logan High School's Jim Myers Gymnasium.
Torre Kildow, a 6-foot-1 junior, scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Reagan Vinskovich, a 6-3 junior, scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Belmont Union advanced to the state tournament final four next week in Dayton, Ohio. The Jets (25-3) will play Cincinnati Purcell Marian (24-1), which defeated East Clinton 68-41 Saturday.
Belmont Union used its inside game to take a 19-point lead at 1:53 of the second quarter. The Jets didn't miss much inside, and when they did, they often grabbed the rebounds. Belmont Union also was adept at limiting the Dragons (25-3) to one shot early.
"You could see, especially early, that these girls are way bigger than what we simulated in practice," Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. "It took us a long time to get through it."
Get through it the Dragons did. Fairland stormed back behind 12-for-22 shooting from 3-point range to take the lead. Kamryn Barnitz's 3-pointer from the right corner gave Fairland a 48-45 lead that it extended to as many as eight points following a Kylee Bruce 3-point basket with 4:23 left in the game.
Back inside the Jets went to Kildow, who scored seven consecutive points to bring the Jets back into the contest. The Dragons pushed the lead back to 67-62, but Belmont Union scored the next seven points to win and advance to its first state tournament.
"We took some ill-advised shots when we had the lead," Buchanan said. "You can say we're young, but we're not young. These girls have played all year long. You're not young at this point in the season."
Buchanan said he was pleased with his team's attitude after falling behind by such a large margin.
"When it was 40-21 I wondered what was going to happen," Buchanan said. "Our kids battled and kept pushing, made some shots. Obviously, I'm really upset. You don't get a chance to go to the state tournament every day. I'm super proud of them."
Fairland returns everyone next season. The Dragons also add several talented players coming up form eighth grade and figure to be a force again.
"This year, people talked about how young Fairland is, but next year it will be just the opposite," Buchanan said. "Next year we will be the hunted."
Bree Allen led Fairland with 17 points. Tomi Hinkle scored 16 and Barnitz and Bruce 14 each.
BELMONT UNION 23 17 7 22 -- 69: Miller 1-8 0-2 0-0 2, Kildow 12-20 3-4 2-2 29, Kellaway 1-7 1-3 0-0 3, Merritt 3-9 2-5 0-0 8, Gregor 2-5 0-2 3-3 7, Vinskovich 9-16 0-0 2-3 20. Totals: 28-65 6-16 7-8 69.
FAIRLAND 9 21 23 14 -- 67: R. Barnitz 1-3 1-3 0-0 3, Salyer 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 5-14 3-6 4-4 17, Hinkle 5-17 2-4 5-6 16, K. Barnitz 4-9 4-5 2-2 14, Bruce 6-10 2-3 0-0 14. Totals: 22-55 12-22 11-12 67.