HUNTINGTON — Longtime Marshall University athletic adviser Laurie Fox died Sunday.
Fox was beloved, especially by Thundering Herd student-athletes.
“Mama Fox was full of grace, love, wisdom, beauty, charisma, humbleness, respect and more,” former Marshall linebacker Albert Barber said. “I don’t have words to describe her greatness. I witnessed it. We witnessed it.”
Several former players said they never would have made it through college without Fox’s assistance. They said she helped and challenged them, but most of all made them believe they could complete their degrees.
“What can I say about Mrs. Fox and what she has meant to me and so many Marshall football players,” former Herd guard Aaron Ferguson said. “She kept so many of us focused on academics when there were plenty of outside distractions and helped us get our degrees. Her legacy lives on in so many sons of Marshall.”
Former Marshall golfer Harold Payne expressed his condolences to Fox’s husband of 49 years, David.
“She was a wonderful woman who touched many lives, especially young athletes at Marshall University and Huntington Prep,” Payne said. “She loved her brood very much. She is in a better place with no more pain.”
Ralph Street, a former Herd defensive end and current defensive coordinator at Florida A&M University, praised Fox.
“I’m extremely sad to hear this,” Street said. “What a beautiful person who helped so many, especially me. My heart goes out to her family.”
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Betty Johnson; brother Neil Johnson; parents-in-law David Fox Jr. and Charlotte Fox; and son Brian Fox. She is survived by her husband David Fox, III; daughter Sally Fox Dominguez (Al); son Michael Fox (Kathleen); son Lucas Boselli (Barbara); brother Paul Johnson (Candice); niece Frankie Johnson; and nephew Sam Johnson.
Her funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christ Presbyterian Church, 949 10th Ave., Huntington, with Pastor John Minihan officiating. For the health and safety of those who wish to attend, masks will be required and social distancing will be strictly enforced. The family understands that during these unique times seating must be limited and some may be unable to attend, therefore the service will be live streamed. The link for the service can be found on https://link.edgepilot.com/s/aad8fe0e/3uMGmykU7023z7WkyaRozQ?u=https://bit.ly/ChristPresHuntington. There will be no visitation observed.
Laurie requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Golden Girls Group Home, P.O. Box 876, Ceredo, WV 25507.