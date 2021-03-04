Well-known local photographer Kent Sanborn has died.
Sanborn, 61, passed Thursday morning after a short battle with cancer. His wife, Becky, announced Sanborn's death on Facebook, drawing hundreds of comments offering prayers and condolences.
"Kent, the love of my life, passed peacefully in his sleep early this morning. Please keep us in your prayers," Becky Sanborn posted about 7 a.m. Thursday.
Owner of Southern Ohio Sports Photos, Sanborn shot for numerous media outlets, including The Herald-Dispatch, Ironton Tribune, Portsmouth Daily Times and Ashland Daily Independent, since 1982. The Ironton native was a popular figure, often seen on the sidelines of ball fields or in the corner of gymnasiums photographing game action. Sanborn often gave his pictures away for free.
Last week, schools in Lawrence County, Ohio, hung a poster with Sanborn's photo in a corner in their gyms to honor him. Officials from teams still participating in the playoffs said they will hang the banner wherever they play the remainder of the season.
Since Sanborn was taken to the Ohio State University Medical Center for treatment on Feb. 17 after suddenly taking ill, hundreds, perhaps thousands, of student-athletes, coaches, parents, friends and colleagues posted memories and well wishes.
Funeral arrangements are to be announced.