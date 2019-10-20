HUNTINGTON — Johnny Bench wonders what might have been.
“Think of what kind of player I could have been had I known my launch angle or exit velocity,” Bench said facetiously. “I might have made a name for myself.”
The Hall of Fame catcher and Cincinnati Reds great is not enamored with some modern statistics that measure players’ abilities in non-traditional ways. Bench likely will touch on that during his appearance at the Marshall Artists Series event “An Evening with Johnny Bench” at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Tickets ranging from $45 to $75 are available at www.ticketmaster.com.
Bench, who hit 389 home runs, drove in 1,376 runs, batted .267, reached base at a .342 clip and slugged .476, won 10 Gold Gloves and made 14 all-star teams between 1968 and 1983. He said he did it, in part, because of his attitude, another topic he plans to cover during his “Vowels of Success” speech.
“Attitude is what I started with,” Bench said. “You have a choice of how you’re going to be. I once started 54 games in a row no matter how bad I hurt. My ‘A’ was for attitude. My ‘E’ was for excellence. Why shouldn’t I want to be excellent? I knew I couldn’t play second base. I was going to catch and I had better do my job.”
Those qualities, Bench said, can’t be measured by newer statistical analysis.
Bench is widely regarded as the greatest catcher in the history of baseball. He wondered, though, how much better he might have been if he had been healthier throughout his career.
“I broke my thumb my second season,” Bench said. “A drunk driver hit me in my door and my hip was never the same. I had five bad discs in my back. I had 70 bone chips removed. After the 1972 season, I had a spot removed from my lung and I was never the same after that.”
Bench, 71, said he has few regrets. He helped the Big Red Machine of the 1970s to two World Series titles, four World Series appearances and six National League West Division championships. All that from a second-round draft pick from tiny Binger, Oklahoma.
“I came from a small town where we had a lot of laughter,” Bench said. “I’ve done all right.”