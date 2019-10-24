HUNTINGTON — Cincinnati Reds all-time great Johnny Bench said what so many in Huntington believe.
“Jack deserves a ballpark,” Bench said, referring to Marshall University Hall of Fame baseball coach Jack Cook.
Bench, a Baseball Hall of Fame member considered by many the greatest catcher of all time, is scheduled to be on hand for the groundbreaking ceremonies for the Thundering Herd’s new ballpark at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 5th Avenue and 24th Street. Bench also is slated to speak at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center during “An Evening with Johnny Bench: The Vowels of Success.”
Cook, 93, won 422 games from 1967 through 1989. He said he was promised a new stadium during his first season with the Thundering Herd.
“I kept thinking, one day we’re going to get a new field,” Cook said. “Now, we are.”
In February, Marshall and city of Huntington officials announced a $750,000 purchase of land from Flint Pigments Group. The first $500,000 used to buy the property came from Huntington’s winnings in the America’s Best Communities Competition last year. An additional $250,000 came the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
Bench said he is amazed at the success Marshall baseball coach Jeff Waggoner has had in 13 seasons despite playing home games at multiple facilities throughout the Tri-State. Bench said he expects the program to be even stronger once the 3,500-seat ballpark opens in March 2021.
“Marshall has a heck of a basketball and a heck of a football facility,” Bench said. “Now they’re going to have a heck of a baseball facility. Better players might see that they’re better off going to Marshall.”
Bench compared the ballpark to a golf course.
“Do you want to play the one with no grass and bad greens or the one with good grass and good greens,” Bench said. “You want to play the nicer course. This new ballpark is going to be comfortable for people and their families to come watch a game.”