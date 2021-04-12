The Cincinnati Bengals claimed tight end Thaddeus Moss off waivers from the Washington Football Team on Monday.
Moss is the son of former Marshall University All-American wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Randy Moss.
With the Bengals, the younger Moss is reunited with quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow. The two played together in 2019.
After transferring to LSU from North Carolina State, Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns from Burrow. He caught two TD passes in the Tigers’ national championship game victory over Clemson.
Cincinnati is believed to be interested in another LSU pass catcher, wide receiver J’Marr Chase, with the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft April 9. Cincinnati also is reportedly interested in Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. The Bengals have tight ends Drew Sample and C.J. Uzomah on the roster.