HUNTINGTON — The Cincinnati Bengals made it official on Thursday that the team will have a new starting quarterback for the 2020 season.
Cincinnati announced Thursday that the team had released Andy Dalton, who spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the organization.
The team put out a tribute video for Dalton in correlation with the announcement, which included a statement from team president Mike Brown.
“Andy will always hold a special place with this franchise, and I know that he holds a special place in my heart,” Brown said. “This is a hard day for our club because we know and appreciate what a consummate professional Andy has always been. We respect and appreciate Andy, and we thank him.”
Dalton’s time with Cincinnati ends with him holding several team records, which he accumulated during his time after being the Bengals’ second-round selection in the 2011 NFL Draft.
The former Texas Christian University standout leads the Bengals’ all-time career mark in completions (2,757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28).
That includes single-season records in passing yards (4,293 in 2013), touchdown passes (33 in 2013) and passer ratings (106.3 in 2015).
The Bengals finished 2-14 last season in Zac Taylor’s first year as head coach — a record that gave them the No. 1 pick overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, an Athens, Ohio, native who started his career at Ohio State, became the Bengals’ selection with the top pick, which signaled Dalton’s time with the franchise coming to an end.
Instead of having the two quarterbacks battle or potentially keep Dalton to mentor the rookie, Cincinnati released him to allow him the freedom to pursue other opportunities.
One of the most talked about opportunities could come in New England where the Patriots are trying to navigate life after Tom Brady’s exit to Tampa Bay.
Other possible destinations being spoken of include the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.