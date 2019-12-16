HUNTINGTON -- The Cincinnati Bengals signed former Marshall University kicker Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad on Monday.
Vedvik spent the 2018 season on the Baltimore Ravens' injured list and was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in August. Minnesota waived Vedvik, who then signed with the New York Jets and made one extra point before being waived on Sept. 11.
Vedvik fills the practice squad roster spot vacated by defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun, who was signed to the active roster on Saturday.