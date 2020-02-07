HUNTINGTON — Just how big is Marshall University center Iran Bennett?
He has his own fan club in the stands at Cam Henderson Center.
The 6-foot-10, 310-pound sophomore showed why, shouldering the load for the Thundering Herd in the second half and MU’s defense kept Southern Miss without a point for the final six minutes en route to a 72-58 win over the Golden Eagles in front of 5,528 spectators Thursday night.
“We just (didn’t) want to lose,” Bennett said. “We sat down, focused, got stops and made shots on the other end.”
Bennett left the game at the 13:49 mark after tweaking his knee — an injury that scared the Marshall faithful, considering that fellow center Goran Miladinovic missed the contest with an ankle injury suffered in practice on Tuesday. With Miladinovic out, Bennett overcame the injury and stepped up his game, logging 18 points and 12 rebounds — nine offensive — in 33 minutes to lead the Herd.
“When they don’t double I, those are the numbers you are going to get,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “What was he — 18 points and (12) boards. It’s amazing, too. When he’s scoring, how many rebounds he gets.”
Once Bennett returned with 11:42 remaining, he was a force on both ends of the floor, out-scoring Southern Miss (7-17, 3-8 C-USA) for the remainder of the game 8-6.
The Golden Eagles made just three field goals in the final 11:48, which included going scoreless over the final 6:13 of the game.
While Bennett was a force inside, the game’s momentum changed on account of freshman Marko Sarenac, who came up huge around the same time that Bennett re-entered the game following his injury.
Southern Miss was in the midst of a 15-1 run that turned a seven-point Marshall lead into a 52-45 deficit when Sarenac ended the run with a 3-pointer from the corner to get the Herd on track.
It was the first of four 3-pointers for Sarenac in a six-minute stretch that turned the game.
“Have to really give a big shout-out to Marko...,” Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said. “He came in and was hitting some big shots.”
Sarenac hit three of those 3-pointers during a quick 11-2 burst — the third of which came with a hand in his face with 9:10 left to give Marshall a 56-54 lead. The Herd didn’t trail again in the contest.
Much of Marshall’s late run came on account of the Herd being the fresher team. D’Antoni’s substitution patterns kept players fresh, which factored largely against Southern Miss, which saw its starting five all play at least 32 minutes.
“Those breaks were pretty big for us,” Kinsey said.” It allowed me to catch my second wind — a lot of guys to get their second wind — and we finished the game.”
While Sarenac was able to find his mark in the second half, Marshall struggled from the outside in the game, hitting just 10 of 35 3-point attempts. The Herd countered the poor shooting by winning the rebounding battle and limiting its turnovers to nine, which is the top effort of the season.
“If you win by (14), you better just put the game in your pocket and shut the heck up,” D’Antoni said.
Marshall’s inability to find its mark early in the second half helped Southern Miss get back into the contest after the Golden Eagles trailed by as many as 14 in the first half. Leonard Harper-Baker scored 10 straight points to start the 15-1 run, including a 3-pointer at the 13:25 mark that gave Southern Miss its first lead since two minutes into the game.
Harper-Baker led the Eagles with 18 points and 14 rebounds while adding five assists. Gabe Watson scored 15 points while Tyler Stevenson netted 10 points.
Much of Marshall’s defensive success came on account of limiting LaDavius Draine — a leading 3-point threat for the Golden Eagles — to just nine points.
“Draine didn’t kill us this time and defensively, toward the end, we shut them down,” D’Antoni said. “He had about 30 on us here last year.”
Kinsey, who drew praise from D’Antoni for his defensive job on Draine, added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Jarrod West scored 14 points to go with Sarenac’s 12.
The game was filled with runs on both sides with the Herd getting the game’s first and last.
Marshall used a 16-2 run propelled by Kinsey and Bennett, to take a double-digit advantage early, but Southern Miss used a 10-0 run of its own to trim the deficit to 35-29 at the half.
The Herd looks for a weekend sweep in Conference USA at 7 p.m. on Saturday when it hosts Louisiana Tech, which went into Thursday night as a co-leader in Conference USA.