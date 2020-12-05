HUNTINGTON — In the first game of the season, Marshall post presences Iran Bennett and Goran Miladinovic hardly logged any floor time.
The situation simply didn’t present itself as favorable in the win over guard-oriented Arkansas State with Miladinovic seeing the floor for two minutes and Bennett not appearing.
On Thursday at Wright State, it was a completely different scenario as Bennett and Miladinovic played every bit as big as their stature on the defensive end to help the Herd top Wright State 80-64.
The focal point coming into Thursday night’s contest was Wright State center Loudon Love, tabbed as the 2020-21 Horizon League Preseason Player of the Year.
When Love used his 260-pound frame early to help Wright State to a lead, Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni countered with a platoon system of Bennett and Miladinovic, which shifted the power on the block the Herd’s way.
“Iran and Goran did a great job when they were in the game,” Marshall guard Jarrod West said. “They had a tough job. They had to bang with big boy, and they were calling fouls that were tough. They had a couple moving screens as well, which made it harder for them to guard physically against No. 11 (Love), so they did a great job.”
Much of Love’s game is centered on using his strong frame and post moves to get down close to the rim and finish.
He was able to do that, at times, when the Herd had a smaller lineup including Jannson Williams, Mikel Beyers and Obinna Anochili-Killen in the post.
Once Bennett and Miladinovic went into the lineup, however, Love was not able to move those guys out of the way to get to his spots, which forced him out further from the basket.
“They were hurting us a little bit early inside with big boy, but then we put Iran and doubled, put Goran in and then Iran and it slowed them down,” D’Antoni said. “I think it knocked them off their rhythm a little bit.”
It was a complete shift in dynamic for the Herd’s entire defensive scheme, simply off Bennett and Miladinovic protecting the paint.
With Bennett and Miladinovic standing their ground, entry passes to Love were made 8-10 feet from the basket, instead of 3-5 feet away.
That extra distance outside allowed Marshall’s guards to flash at Love, which disrupted the offensive flow and kept Love from trying to back down the post players in fear of turning his back and getting doubled.
That work by Marshall’s big men without the basketball took Love completely out of the Wright State offense.
“Basketball is a game of rhythm,” D’Antoni said. “Iran is big enough to hold him off the block and not let him get into a rhythm. Then Goran came in and defended him. By the time we got to the end, you’ve got Jannson and George in there. Now, it’s quickness and they’re trying to move quicker and trying to catch up.”
Love’s inability to be in the offensive flow led to ill-advised, errant shots for the Raiders, and Marshall turned that into transition game on the other end.
The latter was critical as Marshall went on a 25-4 run to take over the contest.
During that time, Marshall kept Wright State to two field goals over a stretch that eclipsed nine minutes.
While Bennett and Miladinovic were big on the defensive end, they also played a large role up top within the offense, also.
Despite being called for a combined five moving screens, the ability of Bennett and Miladinovic to pin their defenders on screens out front allowed West to work the pick-and-roll game, which got defenders on his hip and gave the Herd an advantage in getting to the rim.
As Wright State adjusted and defenders started helping off the ball, it opened the passing lanes up for West to kick out for in-rhythm 3-pointers.
Marshall struggled to execute that in the first half and the result was a 1-for-11 shooting performance from the outside.
In the second half, however, that screen action helped Marshall to a 5-for-11 shooting effort from 3-point range, which also factored in the Herd outscoring Wright State, 51-30, after halftime.
At game’s end, Bennett and Miladinovic did not put up huge numbers — Miladinovic with two points and one rebound while Bennett added five rebounds and did not score.
In a physical contest, though, Marshall’s post tandem made their presence known.