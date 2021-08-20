The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

COAL GROVE,Ohio — Brae Freisner handled the offense for Berne Union in its season opener at Coal Grove.

Freisner kicked the first two field goals of his career, ran for more than 200 yards and scored twice to power the Rockets past the Hornets, 41-22, Friday night at Coal Grove’s Patterson Field.

“When I scheduled them, I knew they’d be good,” Coal Grove coach Jay Lucas said of Berne Union, which has nine seniors and 11 starters back this season. “Make mistakes against them and you pay. ”

About Friesner, Lucas said, “he’s just a good one. Can’t give him room.”

Rocket coach Tony Hurps added, “So shifty and dangerous in the open field. We try to get him loose. About the kicking, I don’t know what got in him.”

Friesner finished with 14 carries and 201 yards. He scored on runs of 16 and 18 yards and his other open-field efforts set up the Rockets.

“They’re an experienced team and played like it,” Lucas said.

Coal Grove turned the ball over four times, three on fumbles and one interception by quarterback Clay Ferguson. Two fumbles happened when Ferguson didn’t handle the snap.

Friesner kicked a 39-yard field goal in the first period and his running set up Garrett Carpenter for a 6-yard TD late in the period and a 10-0 lead at the half.

Friesner repeated his first-quarter double In the third period. He booted a 31-yard field goal, then raced for 45 yards to give the Rockets a first down at the Coal Grove 36 after the visitors held on downs. Nemeth ran the option on the next play, kept the ball and race36 yards for the TD.

“He was ready,” Hurps said of Nemeth. “He’s a heady player.”

Chase Hall led Coal Grove’s runners with 111 yards on 24 carries. However, Ferguson completed one pass for 12 yards. That mean’s the Hornets need to improve in that area by next Friday when they visit Lucasville Valley (0-1).

“We have to go to work and come back next week,” Lucas said.

Coal Grove scored all its points in the second half.

Another highlight for Berne Union came at the end of the third period when Charles Amnah had a 75-yard kickoff return for a score.

BERNE UNION 10 0 17 14 —41

COAL GROVE 0 0 6 16—22

First quarter

BU—Friesner 39 FG, 6:45.

BU—Carpenter 6 run (Friesner kick) 1:15.

Third quarter

BU—Friesner 31 FG, 8:38.

BU — Nemeth 36 run (Friesner kick), 1:01.

CG—Hall 8 run (kick failed), 0:20.7.

BU—Amnah 75 kickoff return (Freisner kick), 0:06.3.

Fourth quarter

BU—Friesner 18 run (Friesner kick), 8:38.

CG—Hall 1 run (Simpson run), 4:36.

BU—Friesner 16 run (Friesner kick), 3:31.

CG—Simpson 3 run (Hicks run), 1:51.

Team Stats

BU CG

FD 19 16

Rushes-yards 31-317 50-276

Passing yards 33 12

Comp-att-int 4-14-0 1-4-1

Total offense 350 288

Fumbles-lost 1-0 4-3

Penalties 9-77 3-34

Individual stats

RUSHING: Berne Union, Carpenter 4-17, Friesner 14-201, Nemeth 8-65, Homan 5-34. Coal Grove Simpson 12-78, Hall 24-111, Hicks 2-1, Ferguson 4-5, McQuade 2-32.

PASSING: Berne Union, Nemeth 4-14-0, 33. Coal Grove, Ferguson 1-4-1, 12.

RECEIVING: Berne Union, Staten 1-13, Amnah 1-9, Friesner 1-2, Homan 1-7. Coal Grove, Hicks 1-12.

