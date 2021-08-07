MERCERVILLE, Ohio -- South Gallia High School turned to an old friend to face a new challenge.
South Gallia graduate Matt Bess is the new athletic director at the school. Bess will lead the Rebels athletic program from the Tri-Valley Conference to the Southern Ohio Conference. In March, the Gallia County Board of Education approved South Gallia's move from the TVC to the SOC for the 2023-2024 seasons.
"We will go from the smallest school in the TVC to a middle of the pack school size wise in the SOC," Bess said. "I'm trying to make our non-league games the next two years SOC teams so we can get used to the travel and facilities we will see when we fully join in two years."
South Gallia is in the TVC Hocking Division with Belpre, Eastern-Meigs, Federal Hocking, Southern, Trimble and Waterford. The Rebels will transition to SOC Division I with Eastern-Pike, Green, Ironton St. Joe, Portsmouth Clay, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Sciotoville East, Symmes Valley and Western-Pike.
"The travel won’t be as much," Bess said. "There might be one or two long trips, but it won’t be as bad as some of the TVC trips."
Bess has coached the Rebels baseball, basketball and cross country teams the last seven years. He coached freshman boys basketball, was a girls basketball assistant, head baseball coach and cross country assistant.
The 2000 SGHS graduate said he is happy to lead athletics at his alma mater.
“I’m excited that I got this opportunity,” Bess said. “I’m looking forward to the next several years of building our sports program up to what I think it’s capable of.”
Bess said he inherits a program in strong shape. He said previous A.D. Kent Wolfe did a good job, especially scheduling ahead.
"I like the scheduling part of this side, but I like to know that I have a hand in every sports that we offer," Bess said. "The success goes to the coaches and the student-athletes. I just like to know I play a small role in having that sport here at South Gallia."
Bess credited his wife Amanda for pushing him to be as good as he can be. He said Amanda, son Conor and a soon-to-arrive daughter take priority, but that he'll give full effort to his new role.
"One of my top priorities is to make us consistently competitive in all of our sports," Bess said. "I want to make sure that we are coaching them the right way and allowing our student-athletes to grow as individuals throughout high school."
