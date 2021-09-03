WILLOW WOOD, Ohio – Symmes Valley snapped a six-game losing streak on Friday to Lawrence County rival Chesapeake with a 33-0 win over the Panthers at Vikings Field.
Levi Best, a former Chesapeake player, led a dominating ground attack for Symmes Valley (3-0) with 13 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns while as a team the Vikings outgained the Panthers 326-114.
Symmes Valley head coach Rusty Webb said his team fed off the crowd, which included the school’s Class of 1965 attending its reunion.
“The first quarter we were a little too amped up, which any coach wants to see in their team,” Webb said. “We slowly made adjustments and as you can tell all our kids take coaching very, very well.
“We played a complete game.”
Ethan Patterson added 86 yards on a team-high 17 carries plus a touchdown in the third quarter. Quarterback Grayson Walsh had 11 rushes for 62 yards, rushed for the game’s first score and completed his only attempted pass for 28 yards.
For Best, though, the game came with quite a bit of motivation playing against his former team.
“Yeah, I was extra excited for this game,” said Best, a senior. “But it took a team effort.”
Each team got off to a slow start with neither side gaining a first down until late in the first quarter when Chesapeake, which fumbled on the first play of its second possession, began to mount a drive.
The Panthers drove to the Vikings’ 43 where quarterback Ben Bragg had the ball stripped from behind. Symmes Valley’s Gavan Yates scooped the ball up and ran it back to the Chesapeake 23-yard-line, but the drive stalled with the Vikings missing a 37-yard field goal attempt.
Two possessions later, SVHS put together a 13-play scoring drive that took 6:47 off the clock and ended with Walsh’s touchdown.
Best scored the first of his TDs to end the next series with :33.9 seconds left in the first half for a 13-0 halftime advantage.
Patterson scored on the first possession of the second half to finalize an 11-play, 63-yard drive that made the score 19-0.
Best’s second score came at the 8:56 mark of the fourth quarter on his longest gain from scrimmage, 27-yards, to put SVHS ahead 26-0. The final score came with 1:14 to play on a 17-yard run to convert Chesapeake’s third fumble of the game into points.
The Panthers had driven to the Vikings’ 13-yard line when it fumbled on that drive. Its longest gain came on a 53-yard run by Levi Blankenship that moved the ball to the Symmes Valley 7-yard-line on the game’s final play.
CHESAPEAKE 0 0 0 0 – 00
SYMMES VALLEY 0 13 6 14 – 33
SV – Walsh 3 run (Yates kick).
SV – Best 4 run (kick failed).
SV – Patterson 1 run (kick failed).
SV – Best 27 run (Yates kick).
SV – Best 17 run (Yates kick).
C SV
First downs 4 17
Rushes-yards 24-114 53-326
Passes 1-7-0 1-1-0
Passing yards 23 28
Total yards 137 354
Fumbles-lost 3-3 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-15 6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (C) Burnside 9-23, Bragg 4-14, Preston 3-11, Blankenship 2-59, Caldwell 6-7; (SV) Walsh 11-62, Best 13-128, Patterson 17-86, Niece 7-38, Ross 2-0, McCleese 3-12.
PASSING: (C) Bragg 1-7-0 23 yards; (SV) Walsh 1-1-0 28 yards.
RECEIVING: (C) Blankenship 1-23; (SV) Strow 1-28.