The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

John Flowers described the relationship between players from Best Virginia and Herd That as “all love” but offered up some soundbites to the media anyway on Monday, directing a string of playful verbal jabs at former Marshall players.

Yet, with a semifinal matchup in the West Virginia Region of The Basketball Tournament between the two slated for 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum, teammate Kevin Jones wouldn’t go nearly as far.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you