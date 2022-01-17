Two baseball stars from the Ohio Valley Conference signed to play in college.
Tyler Sammons, a pitcher from Fairland, and Nate Bias, a utility player/pitcher from Ironton penned their names to National Letters of Intent. Sammons signed with Salem University, Bias with the University of Rio Grande.
“I felt like in place there,” Sammons said. “They do a lot of stuff there we’ve been doing here for four years and I felt comfortable.”
Sammons also considered Rio Grande, Kentucky Christian and West Virginia State. He said he plans to major in cyber security.
Bias said he plans to major in business.
“We think he’s a dual-role player,” Red Storm coach Brad Warnimont said. “We think he can play both ways at our level. His breaking ball is good enough we feel for him to come out of the bullpen right now.”
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for family and friends of Bennie Blankenship, who operated the chains at Ironton football games for 41 seasons, and Unioto basketball player Jude Little. Both died last week.
CARTER HIRED AT GALLIA: Former Gallia Academy and Capital University linebacker Kole Carter is the new head football coach at Gallia Academy. The son of former River Valley head coach Larry Carter, Kole Carter replaced Alex Penrod, who went 33-15 with four playoff appearances and one Ohio Valley Conference championship in five seasons.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington linebacker Tyrees Smith committed to Fairmont State. The University of Charleston offered Huntington linebacker David Bradshaw and defensive tackle James Scott. Fairland softball standout Katie Pruitt visited Shawnee State.
Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins and running back Jaquez Keyes attended Miami (Ohio’s) junior day. Both have been invited to junior day at Eastern Michigan. Mount Union offered Meigs offensive lineman Andrew Dodson. Wahama softball pitcher Mikie Lieving visited Marshall.
Coal Grove girls basketball and cross country standout Abbey Hicks signed with Alice Lloyd College. Boyd County basketball star Audrey Biggs visited the University of Dayton. Northwest’s Orville Tackett signed to swim at Shawnee State.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Fairland basketball star Aiden Porter broke the program scoring record of 1,473 points set by Julie Curry in 1988. Green basketball junior Levi Sampson and South Gallia senior Brayden Hammond each scored his 1,000th career point.
Oak Hill (Ohio) basketball player Chloe Chambers snagged her 1,000th career rebound. Chambers’ teammate, Baylee Howell, made a school-record 10 3-point shots against Eastern-Pike. Fairland girls basketball sophomore Bree Allen is third in Ohio in blocked shots per game, averaging 3.8. Rock Hill’s Haleigh Risner is eighth at 3.1.
Former Wheelersburg basketball star Kaylee Darnell turned in the sixth triple-double in the history of the University of Rio Grande program, scoring 24 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and issuing 10 assists in a 100-96 victory over Indiana-Southeast. The last URG player to accomplish the feat was another former Wheelersburg standout, Sydney Holden, on Feb. 8, 2020.
Boyd County scored the first 24 points of a girls basketball game with East Carter. Wheelersburg’s girls basketball team has won 53 consecutive Southern Ohio Conference games. Jacob Gauze of Raceland scored 15 points and snagged 15 rebounds against Elliott County.
West Carter basketball player Allie Stone scored her 3,000th career point, joining former Boyd County all-stater Savannah Wheeler as the only girls in Kentucky’s 16th Region to do so. One night later, Wheeler scored her 1,000th point at Marshall. Former Fairland basketball all-stater Kollin Van Horn scored his 1,000th point at Cedarville University.
Fairland’s Bree Allen and Tomi Hinkle each scored 30 points in a 90-47 girls basketball victory over Peebles to become the first Dragon duo to reach the 30-point mark in a game since Roger Ramey and Rick Roberts in 1971.
FAIRLAND HOF CLASS: Fairland announced its 2021 hall of fame class. The group features basketball stars Brenda Dillon, Julie Curry, Glen Stapleton and Paul Dillon; track standouts Willie Mills, Harvey Morrison and Jordan Aldridge Lindsey; and the 1980-81 cheerleading squad of Tammy Butcher, Pam Carico, Amy Carico, Jami Dornon, Roni Dornon, Teresa Dornon, Margie Kincaid, Lynn New, Riki Mott and Lori Pittman.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ashland basketball star Colin Porter reclassified from the Class of 2023 to the Class of 2022. Porter has committed to Liberty University.
Basketball player Ethan Taylor has left Fairland to attend Huntington Prep. After a fight in the boys game last week, Wyoming East and Westside basketball teams (boys and girls) have agreed not to to play each other for two seasons.
Grace Christian’s girls team is seeking an opponent for Feb. 1. The USTA has created the Julie Ditty Sportsmanship Award in honor of the late Russell High School star. Lewis County (Kentucky) hired Gene Peterson as head football coach.
Lawrence County’s Travis Feltner, East Carter’s Jeremiah Shearer and Johnson Central’s Shawn Hall were voted into the Kentucky Baseball Coaches Association hall of fame. Wheelersburg defensive back Josh Clark was selected to play in the Ohio North-South All-Star Classic.
Former Portsmouth Notre Dame quarterback Chuck Ealey, who went 35-0 as quarterback at Toledo, was voted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Former Huntington High star Tavian Dunn-Martin of Florida Gulf Coast and ex-Wheelersburg all-stater Tanner Holden of Wright State were named to the Lou Henson Award Watch List for the best mid-major college player.