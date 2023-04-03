The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Host Point Pleasant won the boys title at the Paul Wood Memorial meet Friday.

The Big Blacks finished with 145 points, edging St. Marys by one point. Point Pleasant's Cooper Tatterson won the 400-meter run and teammate Ian Wood the 300 hurdles. The Big Blacks also were victorious in the shuttle hurdles and 4x400 relay.

