POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Host Point Pleasant won the boys title at the Paul Wood Memorial meet Friday.
The Big Blacks finished with 145 points, edging St. Marys by one point. Point Pleasant's Cooper Tatterson won the 400-meter run and teammate Ian Wood the 300 hurdles. The Big Blacks also were victorious in the shuttle hurdles and 4x400 relay.
Wahama placed third with 92 points, followed by Gallia Academy with 89 and Hannan with zero.
Gallia Academy took the girls championship with 196 points. Blue Angels who won included, Elizabeth Hout in the 3,200, Makayla Bryant the 200, Chanee Cremeens the shot put and discus and Sophia Sola the long jump. Gallia Academ also won the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relays.
Point Pleasant was second with 115 points, followed by Wahama and Hannan.
Baseball
WAHAMA 5, ST. MARYS 2: The visiting White Falcons (5-0) overcame a 2-1 deficit to beat the Blue Devils. Logan Roach knocked in three runs on three hits.
Softball
RIVER VALLEY 10, SOUTH POINT 0: Hannah Ehman smacked three hits and drove in three runs as the Raiders shut out the Pointers in Bidwell, Ohio. Abby Hollanbaugh whacked three hits and Savannah White two.
MOORE CATHOLIC 4, BOYD COUNTY 0: The Mavericks from Staten Island, New York, limited the Lions to four singles in a victory in the Cal Ripken Experience showcase in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.