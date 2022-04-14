SPRING VALLEY — Spring Valley struck for six runs on just one hit in the fifth inning along with two errors by George Washington, and the outburst helped the Timberwolves prevail in high school baseball, 9-5, Thursday night at Spring Valley.
Sammy Booth had the big hit in the fifth, a two-run single.
“Huge hit,” Spring Valley coach Austin Pratt said. “He’s been hitting the ball lately. He’s been a big part of our wins this year. He gets the barrel of the bat on the ball.”
Southpaw Branson McCloud had a rough early going on the mound for the Timberwolves, but settled down to work 5.2 innings for the win. Sammy Shy finished up. McCloud also knocked in a run.
“He settled down,” Pratt said. “He’s mentally tough. He’s our go-to guy. He was not as polished as he has been, but he came through.”
George Washington scored once in the top of the fourth for a 3-2 lead. That set the stage for Spring Valley’s big fifth.
“I’ll take any (Mountain State Athletic) conference win,” Pratt said. “George Washington’s a tough opponent. They’re scrappy.”
Spring Valley is back in action Friday at home against Cabell Midland. Game time is 7 p.m.
“This was not our best game,” Pratt said. “Can’t have four errors. Some were sloppy.”
Isaac McCallister went 3-for-3 and drove in two for the Patriots. Abe Fenwick plated two in the seventh with a single.
Shy, Grant Shoemaker and Jacob Maynard each had an RBI for the Timberwolves.
Cameron Reed started for George Washington and went along well until the fifth. He allowed four hits and struck out seven. He had one balk, which brought in a run for the home team.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 200 100 2 – 5 8 2
SPRING VALLEY 002 061 x – 9 5 4
Reed, Anderson (5), Hoff (7) and Dawson. McCloud, Shy (6) and Smith.
