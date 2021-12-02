SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Fairland used a dominant first-quarter performance to build a big lead Thursday but had to hold off a South Point rally over the next three periods for a 58-47 win in high school girls basketball at Pointers’ Gym.
After falling behind 21-3 on its home court in the first period, South Point put up 17 points in the second quarter, matched the Dragons’ eight points in the third and then outscored its rival in the final period, but fell short in its bid to pull out a win.
For Fairland head coach John Buchanan, the performance showed him that his team still needed to mature, he said.
“We’ve got to get over the fact that we’re getting a little tired to finish halves,” Buchanan said. “We’ve got to do a better job of not just being in better condition, but it’s a mental thing — you got to lock in and focus.”
Yet the Dragons never trailed in the game as it improved to 2-1 overall on the season and 2-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Bree Allen and Kylee Bruce led Fairland with 16 points each, while Reece Barnitz added 13 points and Tomi Hinkle scored 12.
Allen and Hinkle combined for four 3-pointers during the first quarter to lead Fairland to a 21-0 advantage to start the game when Sarah Mitchell made a triple for South Point to set the first-quarter score.
Mitchell, who scored 12 points, hit a pair of free throws to open the second quarter. Karmen Bruton, who also had 12 points in the game, added five points during the period as South Point cut the lead to 36-20 at halftime.
Bruce came off the bench for Fairland to score six points in the first half to answer the challenge from the Pointers, then added 10 more in the second half.
South Point’s Camille Hall added six of her 11 points in the game during the second half, while Emma Sadler hit two 3-pointers as part of a 19-point fourth quarter.
In the end, Fairland’s defense remained too much for the Pointers to overcome.
South Point remained winless on the year at 0-3, 0-2.
Fairland returns home Monday for an OVC matchup against improved Portsmouth. South Point will have a league matchup at Gallia Academy.
FAIRLAND 21 15 8 14 — 58: R. Barnitz 13, Allen 16, Hinkle 12, Bruce 16.
SOUTH POINT 3 17 8 19 — 47: Hall 11, Mitchell 14, Saddler 9, Bruton 12, Hopkins 1
