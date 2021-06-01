CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- Boyd County scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to defeat Ashland 15-5 Monday in the 64th District championship high school baseball game Monday at Addington Field.
The district title was the fourth in a row for the Lions (24-8).
Jake Biggs struck out eight and allowed one hit in four innings to earn the win. Jacob Kelley went 3 for 3. Biggs, Tyler Jackson, Josh Lusby, Alex Martin and Brad Newsome each smacked two hits. Lusby and Martin each drove in two runs.
Ashland, which made seven errors, fell to 13-21. The Tomcats and Lions advance to the 16th Region Tournament Monday at Ashland.
GREENUP COUNTY 4, RACELAND 3: Auston Clarkson scored the difference-making run on a passed ball to give the Musketeers a victory over the host Rams in the 64th District finals.
Greenup County scored three runs in the first inning. Raceland tied it in the fourth.
Cam Carroll was the winning pitcher. Brock Kitchen was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in for the Musketeers. Jake Holtzapfel went 2 for 3 with two RBI for Raceland. Chase Thornsberry was 2 for 3. Both teams advance to the 16th Region Tournament Monday in Ashland.
NITRO 7, POCA 3: The Wildcats (13-9) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie and win a Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament game.
Hagen Summers went 3 for 3 with two RBI and earned a save. Andrew Scarberry was the winning pitcher. Kyle Gill slapped two hits. Landon Easter had two hits for the Dots (2-17).
Softball
RUSSELL 7, RACELAND 5: The Red Devils, who were outscored 23-3 by the Rams in two regular-season losses, knocked off the hosts in the first round of the 63rd District Tournament.
Lili Smith hit a two-run home run and Raegan Osborn followed with a run-scoring double to give Russell a 3-0 lead. Kierston Smith smashed a two-run homer off winning pitcher Audrey Patel to pull Raceland (25-9) within 3-2, but Smith, who went 2 for 3 with four RBI, doubled home two runs in the fourth for a 5-2 advantage.
The Red Devils (13-15) added two more runs before the Rams rallied for three runs, one on a Chloe Collins homer, to set the score.
LEWIS COUNTY 4, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Emily Cole struck out nine and pitched a two-hitter as the Lions (17-8) beat the Musketeers (16-9) in the 63rd District Tournament at Raceland.
Kayla Sullivan, who went 2 for 3, singled in a run to give Lewis County a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Summer Egbert doubled home a run in the fourth to make it 2-0. After the Lions scored on an error, Kelsi Tackett doubled home a run in the sixth to make it 4-0.