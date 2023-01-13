HUNTINGTON — The Herd got a little bit from everybody.
Taevion Kinsey had a team-high 23 points, Andrew Taylor knifed his way through the Southern Miss defense and finished with 19, Kamdyn Curfman had the touch from beyond the arc and Micah Handlogten recorded his third consecutive double-double in a 89-67 win over Southern Miss Thursday night.
The game was played in front of 4,321 fans and broadcast nationally on ESPN2 in front of an even larger audience which saw the Marshall men's basketball team run away with the contest in the second half.
"Great game, a lot of energy in the crowd and from the players and a good chance to showcase Marshall," coach Dan D'Antoni said. "Not just the basketball team, but our fan base and how we run our operation."
After eight lead changes occurred in the first seven minutes of the contest, the Herd rattled off eight straight points to take a 17-10 lead with 12:13 left in the first half and never trailed again.
Marshall (14-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) tallied 26 assists on 35 made baskets and made exactly half of its shot attempts in the win. Curfman had a team-high nine assists, Taylor finished with eight and Kinsey had seven.
That kind of ball movement gave Southern Miss (14-4, 3-2 SBC) fits, a team that entered the night allowing the fewest points per game to an opponent (62) in the Sun Belt.
The Herd reached that total with nearly 10 minutes left in the contest.
"We might not have too many teams that spread the floor defensively like they did because we have players you can't do that to," D'Antoni said. "One, they are long and they are big and you have Micah (Handlogten) as a release and he sees things, then you have Taevion and Andy who can stretch the floor like they do and when I put Jacob (Conner) in there, we really have four point guards out there with a big man."
Marshall opened up a 31-16 in the first half when Curfman connected from deep on back-to-back possessions, but the Golden Eagles trimmed the lead back to eight points, 37-29, by halftime.
Early in the second half, Southern Miss strung together a 7-0 run and came within a possession of the Herd, 41-38, and D'Antoni took a timeout less than three minutes into the second half.
"Basketball is a game of runs and I thought Andrew (Taylor) said it best when we came to the bench, he said they had their run, now it's our turn to have ours," Kinsey said. "You can't really lose focus in that timeout and I don't think we did. They trimmed the lead but we still had it."
From then on, Marshall took control and didn't let up, bolstering the lead back to double digits quickly and growing it to 24 points inside the final minute of play when Curfman knocked down the Herd's final shot of the night.
Southern Miss got 20 points out of Austin Crowley and 14 from Felipe Haase while Mo Arnold chipped in a dozen in a losing effort. Denijay Harris led the team in rebounds with nine and the Golden Eagles edged the Herd on the boards, 42-41.
Marshall's Handlogten registered his third consecutive game with at least 12 points and 12 rebounds, collecting a game-high 16 in the win. It was his seventh double-double of the season and third consecutive.
The Herd returns to action Saturday when it hosts Old Dominion at the Cam Henderson Center. The game is sold out.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.