ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Melvin Cunningham knows Jay Lucas liked what he saw watching the game film of Fairland's 30-28 victory last week over Nelsonville-York.
Lucas saw the Buckeyes' running game gain huge chunks and make long drives against Cunningham's Dragons (7-1) in the second half to erase a 21-7 deficit and take a 28-27 lead, only to lose on Emma Marshall's 27-yard field goal with no time remaining.
Coal Grove (7-2) runs the ball almost exclusively and does it well. The Hornets gained 240 yards on 47 rushes and 18 on one pass completion Sept. 4 in a 27-21 loss at Fairland.
"You have to tip your hat to them in the second half going to quarterback power," Cunningham said of the Buckeyes' Drew Carter, who gained 110 yards on 19 carries, almost all in the second half. "We really had no answer for it in the second half."
The third-seeded Dragons hope to have an answer Saturday when they meet 10th-seeded Coal Grove at 7 p.m. at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in the Division VI, Region 23 playoff semifinals. The winner advances on Nov. 7 to meet the victor from No. 1 seed Fort Frye's game with fifth-seeded Barnesville. If Fort Frye wins, it will host the Fairland-Coal Grove winner. If Barnesville wins, it would travel to Fairland or entertain Coal Grove.
"Offensively we just stumbled," Cunningham said. "Conditions were a factor for both teams. Late, we hurt ourselves. Most games are lost, not won. We had two that kept drives going. We were blessed to get the ball back and have a chance."
Most teams would love to stumble as much as on offense and still be as potent as Fairland. The Dragons scored on touchdown passes of 61, 5 and 6 yards, on a 73-yard punt return and on the field goal last week. Fairland gained 348 yards, 278 of them passing.
In their earlier triumph over Coal Grove, the Dragons gained 274 yards in just 32 plays and scored on plays of 96, 35, 54 and 8 yards.
Cunningham said he knows Coal Grove is eager for revenge and capable of winning.
"Familiar foe," Cunningham said. "It's someone we respect and I think that respect is mutual. They're playing well. They're playing really well now."
Cunningham said if his team plays as it's capable, it has a solid chance to do something rare: beat Coal Grove twice in one season.
"We have work to do," Cunningham said. "We have work left to do. We obviously have to take care of some injuries and get ourselves ready.
We're prepared for this moment. When others thought this moment was possible we knew it was. It should be a great football game."