CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Like a shaken soda pop, Ironton can be bottled up for a while, but eventually is going to pop.
Chesapeake’s defense stopped Ironton better than any team this season, but the Fighting Tigers used multiple big scoring plays on their way to 510 yards and a 58-10 victory in an Ohio Valley Conference high school football game at Phil Davis Field.
With the triumph, the Tigers (5-0 overall and OVC) retain the Campbell-Rankin Freedom Key, named for John Campbell and Rev. John Rankin, each of whom was instrumental in helping slaves reach freedom through the Underground Railroad in Lawrence County.
Reid Carrico was the catalyst for Ironton, running for 189 yards on eight carries just in the first half. Carrico scored on runs of 51, 59 and 71 yards as the Tigers turned a 17-10 lead to 31-10 by halftime.
Even the field goal was long. Ironton took a 3-0 lead at 7:52 of the first quarter when Jimmy Mahlmeister made a 41-yard kick, his first of the season. The play was a victory of sorts for Chesapeake (2-3, 2-3) after the Tigers started the drive at the Panthers’ 40. The score was the first Ironton had given up since the second week of the season.
That taste of success didn’t last long for Chesapeake, as on Ironton’s second possession, Carrico raced 51 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 10-0 lead at 4:45 of the first period.
The Panthers responded with a big play of their own as Donald Richendollar returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. Lucas Shepard’s extra point made it 10-7 with 4:29 remaining in the first quarter.
Chesapeake’s elation lasted 26 seconds before Carrico raced 59 yards through the middle for a touchdown and a 17-7 Ironton lead.
The Panthers stiffened, though, and held the Tigers to consecutive three-and-out series, something no team had done all season. Chesapeake then drove 59 yards in 11 plays before Shepard kicked a 28-yard field goal to pull the Panthers within 17-10 to the delight of the home fans.
When Ironton’s offense broke loose, it did so in a big way. Carrico scored on a 79-yard touchdown to boost the Tigers’ lead to 24-10.
Ironton then effectively used its two-minute offense effectively to drive 53 yards in seven plays, capped by Tayden Carpenter’s 8-yard TD pass to Angelo Washington, extending the lead to 31-10. Carpenter completed 7 of 12 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns.
The big plays continued in the second half. On the opening play of the third quarter, Carpenter gained 36 yards to the Panthers’ 18, then on the next play threw a touchdown pass to Landen Wilson to push the lead to 38-10.
The Tigers then followed a big play — a fumble recovery — on defense with yet another on offense as Trevon Carter raced 28 yards to the Chesapeake 1 to set up Trevon Carter’s 1-yard sneak for a TD. The Panthers blocked the extra point attempt and it was 44-10.
Ironton surpassed the 50-point mark for the fourth time this season when Carpenter hit Trent Hacker with a 76-yard touchdown strike with 3:36 left in the third quarter to make it 51-10.
The Tigers scored in an unconventional manner with 4:59 left in the game when Dylan Carpenter recovered a Jaquez Keyes fumble and raced three yards into the end zone for a 58-10 lead.
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. Friday at home, Ironton vs. South Point, Chesapeake vs. Coal Grove.
IRONTON 17 14 20 7 — 58
CHESAPEAKE 7 3 0 0 — 10
I — Mahlmesiter FG 41
I — Carrico 51 run (Mahlmesiter kick)
C — Richendollar 94 kickoff return (Shepard kick)
I — Carrico 59 run (Mahlmeister kick)
C — Shepard FG 28
I — Carrico 79 run (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Washington 8 pass from T. Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Wilson 18 pass from T. Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Carpenter 1 run (kick blocked)
I — Hacker 76 pass from T. Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick)
I — D. Carpenter 3 fumble return (Mahlmeister kick)