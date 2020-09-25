PARKERSBURG — The youthful Huntington football team of head coach Billy Seals entered Friday night’s Mountain State Athletic Conference tilt with host Parkersburg inside Stadium Field looking for their first victory of the campaign.
Unfortunately for the Highlanders, things didn’t go as planned during a 25-14 loss as coach Seals’ club will carry an 0-4 record into next Friday’s tilt inside the Wolves Den at Spring Valley.
Devin Jackson’s 14-yard leaping touchdown grab from Gavin Lochow with 3:41 left in the third had the game tied at 14-all, but the Big Reds answered on the ensuing drive to take the lead for good.
PHS signal-caller Bryson Singer, who went for game-highs of 31 rushes for 155 yards, completed a 47-yard bomb to Jordan Martin on a third-down play and later bulled in from the 1 on fourth down with less than a minute left in the third.
Holder Michael Owen then couldn’t handle a tough snap and took off running. Before being tackled, he pitched the ball back to the kicker Casey Stanley, who found Justin Waybright open for the two-point conversion and a 22-14 cushion.
Lochow, who went 15 of 32 for 221 yards while also going for team-highs of six rushes for 46 stripes, was picked off by Carter Mills on the Highlanders’ next drive. That eventually led to a 29-yard field goal by Stanley with 9:17 to play, which set the final score.
The Highlanders took the ball after winning the coin toss and converted a trio of first downs before Owen broke up a pass intended for Eli Archer, which forced a Scout Arthur punt. HHS, which rushed 17 times for 53 yards, had it first-and-goal at the 7 on its next series, but penalties doomed the drive which ended on a Nathan Young missed 38-yard field goal.
Noah Waynick’s interception early in the second quarter led to the first points for the visitors. Jackson, who had six grabs for 94 yards, hauled in a 35-yard slant pass and the next play Lochow went 11 yards untouched to paydirt for the 7-0 advantage.
PHS countered with an 18-play, 85 yard drive culminated by a Singer 21-yard TD strike to Carter King with 4:08 to go before halftime.
Singer’s 5-yard TD run at 7:22 of the third gave the 3-1 Big Reds, who visit Hurricane next Friday, a 14-7 lead.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 0 7 7 0 — 14
PARKERSBURG 0 7 15 3 — 25
HHS: Gavin Lochow11 run (Nathan Young kikc) 11:08, 2nd
PHS: Carter King 21 pass from Bryson Singer (Casey Stanley kick) 4:08, 2nd
PHS: Singer 5 run (Stanley kick) 7:22, 3rd
HHS: Devin Jackson 14 pass from Lochow (Young kick) 3:43, 3rd
PHS: Singer 1 run (Justin Waybright pass from Stanley) 58.8, 3rd
PHS: Stanley 29 field goal
Team stats
HHS PHS
First downs 13 20
Rushes-yards 17-53 52-231
Passing yards 221 122
Total yards 274 353
Passing 15-32-1 9-26-1
Punts-average 5-36.4 2-29.0
Fumblest-lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 7-73 9-79
Individual stats
RUSHING: HHS: Team 1-(-18), Gavin Lochow 6-46, Scout Arthur 1-3, Amari Felder 5-18, Montez Tubbs 1-1, James Safford 3-3; PHS: Team 1-(-2), Bryson Singer 31-155, Xadrian Snodgrass 12-48, Justin Waybright 4-14, Michael Owen 4-16; PASSING: HHS: Lochow 15-32-1, 221 yards; PHS: Owen 0-1-0, 0 yards; Singer 9-25-1, 122 yards; RECEIVING: HHS: Eli Archer 1-13, Noah Waynick 1-25, Arthur 3-24, Devin Jackson 6-94, Felder 2-10, Naykin Harrell 2-55; PHS: Jordan Martin 1-47, Carter King 4-40, Owen 2-22, Snodgrass 1-4, Waybright 1-9
Next games: Huntington at Spring Valley on Friday; Parkersburg at Hurricane on Friday.