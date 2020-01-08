PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg hit a jump shot with two seconds left to edge Huntington High 72-70 Tuesday night in high school boys basketball.
The Big Reds (3-3) led 56-46 after three quarters, but the Highlanders (4-3) rallied to tie.
Sam Potts scored 23 points to lead Parkersburg. Noah Umpleby scored 22 and Carson Dennis 12.
Amare Smith scored 30 points and Eli Archer 17 for Huntington High, which return to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home vs. Riverside.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 15 17 14 24 — 70: Patterson 2, Sims 9, Lochow 9, Hinton 3, Smith 30, Archer 17.
PARKERSBURG 14 19 23 16 — 72: Umpleby 22, Martin 2, Kopec 4, Potts 23, Dennis 12, Vega 9.